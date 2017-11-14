The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Doctor denies fleeing after slamming car into guard

BANGKOK: A senior public health official yesterday (Nov 13) admitted to ramming his car into a security guard at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Friday (Nov 10).

accidents, crime, alcohol, health, transport,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 November 2017, 09:09AM

Senior government doctor Yorn Chiranakhon admits he was behind the wheel when his car struck and dragged a security guard – and won’t answer whether he was drunk. Photo: TheClip.UDOMSUK51 / Facebook
Senior government doctor Yorn Chiranakhon admits he was behind the wheel when his car struck and dragged a security guard – and won’t answer whether he was drunk. Photo: TheClip.UDOMSUK51 / Facebook

Yorn Chiranakhon, a senior doctor at Health Centre Region 12 overseeing the South, however, claimed he did not see Somchai Yamdee, a 22-year-old security guard who was closing a gate at the ministry, as it was night-time.

According to a person who witnessed the incident, Dr Yorn had the appearance of being intoxicated and was staggering with a red face before he got into his car to drive away from the building.

Col Pannaphat Detchchotevisith, superintendent of Muang Nonthaburi Police Station, said the doctor refused to allow police to take a blood test to find out whether he was intoxicated.

The doctor has been charged with reckless driving causing others to receive severe injuries and driving under the influence of alcohol, said Col Pannaphat.

Screen captures from the video captured by a stationary CCTV camera show the initial, violent striking of the body. The driver then moves forward, over the inert security guard, and then drags him down the road.

Dr Yorn held a news conference yesterday evening after coming under fire from netizens and members of the public, after accusations that he may have been intoxicated emerged. The ministry had also asked him to clarify the matter.

He insisted he had not tried to flee and was willing to shoulder Mr Somchai’s medical expenses.

Bollywood

Asked whether he consumed alcohol on the day of the incident, Dr Yorn did not reply, but said he already told police all information relating to the case.

He expressed his regret over the incident and delivered an apology to the family of Mr Somchai, who had been rushed to Pranangklao Hospital after being dragged for around 20 metres after the impact at 8:10pm on Friday, according to witnesses.

The doctor said he did not follow the victim to the hospital as he believed he would be summoned to give testimony at a police station.

“I insist that I had no intention of trying to escape. I drove through that gate because I wanted to go to Soi Akkanee on the other side of the ministry. It is not my regular route,” Dr Yorn said.

During the news conference, Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said the ministry had not neglected the issue but would have to wait for the results of the police investigation before considering whether disciplinary action against the doctor was appropriate, she said.

Mr Somchai underwent two surgeries due to serious brain injuries caused by the crash and is currently in a coma on life support in the intensive care unit.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Foreign gangs in government crosshairs

Hi Ed, I totally messed that message up. You get my point...Anyway it was supposed to say if the gals were charged with fraud. Forget it. Thanks....(Read More)

Foreign gangs in government crosshairs

"Romance scams". That's funny. What, the Thai gals don't want anyone getting in on their action? Could you imagine what would happen...(Read More)

One dead, two injured as truck’s brakes fail on Patong Hill

Buses are banned on Patong hill during "peak" periods and this seems to be successfully enforced (the cynical ones among us might say it'...(Read More)

Opinion: A tourist’s defence of Vachira Phuket Hospital vs Stacey Liddle

Bravo to Mr. Gerald Hogg. I am an expatriate living in Phuket for the past 10 years. The Thais are very nice, polite and gentle people. Yes,Miss Liddl...(Read More)

Chinese tourists flock to Thailand for fun, sexual freedom

Some commentators need to consider history. Even feminists rights have been championed since the start of 1900's and continuing. So what if th...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch towards regaining Supreme Court reclaimed land

I have to agree with Kurt...complete dog and pony show, even the officials with their silly boy scout scarfs...AND...the baloney parade being led by n...(Read More)

Foreign gangs in government crosshairs

'Why not put flying Immigration Officers squads out there, and visit unannounced guesthouse/hotels to check out or there are illegals' I hi...(Read More)

Three Myanmar boat crew members arrested in Phuket for boat and fishing equipment theft

Poor Myanmar boys, it was all done by order of a thai man named 'Nor'. Where is 'Nor' ?...(Read More)

One dead, two injured as truck’s brakes fail on Patong Hill

It was already to long 'quiet' on Patong Hill. We were in waiting mood for such a stupid 'brake failure' accident. Right? So, would...(Read More)

Four Phuket tour bus staff arrested for illegal gambling

Wow, very, very serious crime! Bad boys. And that enormous amount of money, B1,340 !! Oooooh. How did the authorities got them? I guess they ar...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.