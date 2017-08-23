The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Divers have located human remains in warship: US admiral

SINGAPORE: Divers searching for 10 missing sailors on a US destroyer that collided with a tanker off Singapore have found human remains, the commander of the US Pacific Fleet said yesterday (Aug 22).

accidents, death, marine,

AFP

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 10:09AM

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, with a hole on its portside (circled) after a collision with an oil tanker, makes its way to Changi naval base in Singapore on Monday (Aug 21). Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, with a hole on its portside (circled) after a collision with an oil tanker, makes its way to Changi naval base in Singapore on Monday (Aug 21). Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP

“The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today,” Admiral Scott Swift told reporters, referring to a search by divers of compartments on the damaged warship USS John S. McCain.

He added that Malaysian authorities, one of three countries involved in the major hunt for the sailors, had also found a body and it was being transferred to the US Navy for identification.

The accident happened before dawn on Monday (Aug 21) in busy shipping lanes around the Strait of Singapore, with water flooding into the vessel after a huge hole was torn in its hull.

It was the second such accident in two months involving a US warship after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off Japan in June, leaving seven sailors dead.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Firstly, sincere condolences to the dead motorcyclist's family & friends. Too bad he was not wearing a helmet which is Thai Law. It may hav...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

I would recommend to leave a.s.a.p. Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Thai "authorities" are renowned for not seeking expert advice in solving problems. Seems that the "authorities" always want to re-...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up

I've been in Patong already a few time. Since my first arrival, back in 2007, I've seen the town rise (a bit) and then going down this downfal...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

Yes, that will reduce the accidents for sure. Don't worry about driver training, vehicle safety checks etc. This will fix the issues. ...(Read More)

Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion

The major charge of reckless driving causing death ends on Sept 3, 2027 but is likely not provable. If there were any witnesses they will have now ...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

They should be praying to the Chinese god of vehicle safety checks and driver training....(Read More)

Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion

No we've not been dragging our feet, only took 5 years to issue a blue notice, 5 years to revoke his passport, all the times he's flown in and...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

So the PN editor writes that Thailand is an “international hub for crime". If one reads the background of Alexandre Cazes, he has lived in Thai...(Read More)

Troop checkpoints to ward off Yingluck fans

It looks a bit or there is coming days a partial martial law without declaring it....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.