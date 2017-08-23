“The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today,” Admiral Scott Swift told reporters, referring to a search by divers of compartments on the damaged warship USS John S. McCain.
He added that Malaysian authorities, one of three countries involved in the major hunt for the sailors, had also found a body and it was being transferred to the US Navy for identification.
The accident happened before dawn on Monday (Aug 21) in busy shipping lanes around the Strait of Singapore, with water flooding into the vessel after a huge hole was torn in its hull.
It was the second such accident in two months involving a US warship after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off Japan in June, leaving seven sailors dead.
