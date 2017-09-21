Hello and welcome to the rainy month of September, perfect weather for our Yin yoga pose this month.

Sunday 1 October 2017, 12:00PM

I read this quote last month and it inspired me for this month’s asana:

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes… including you.” – Anne Lamot.

I have said it before and I will say it again, we repaint the house, service the car, heck we even service the coffee machine but we never think of servicing the mind and it works all day, every day!

So this month, we are unplugging for a few minutes and resetting ourselves with the wonderful Yin yoga pose – resting dragonfly.

Stillness is actually a bit of an art form and it’s not easy for some people to relax. I am hoping that these Yin poses will help you to learn how to appreciate and accept stillness in your life. It is not only the stillness of the body – the more important stillness is that of the mind.

As the body relaxes and the mind focuses on the simplicity of the pathway of the breath through the body, the faster, daily, busier vibration of the brain slows down and makes way for a slower, softer brain vibration and this means, true relaxation, true release.

This month’s posture is quite an easy posture to relax into and a great way to “unplug” as well as a very effective hip opener. Resting dragonfly has the following benefits:

•Relaxation through the groin and pelvic area.

•Soothes the mind and eliminates stress.

•Gives strength and elongation to the spine.

•Stretches the interior and exterior of the legs.

•Releases lower back tension

•Encourages the functioning of the abdominal organs.

•Soothes arthritis

•Relives sciatica

•Detoxes kidneys

Follow these steps on your way to “unplugging” with resting dragonfly: