The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Diaego toasts rejig of alcohol excise tax

BANGKOK: Diageo Moet Hennessy Thailand Ltd, (DMHT), an importer and distributor of premium alcoholic drinks in Thailand, says it supports the alcoholic beverage tax scheme under the new Excise Tax Act.

tourism, alcohol, economics,

Bangkok Post

Friday 18 August 2017, 08:50AM

Thanakorn Kuptajit, corporate relations director, Diageo Moet Hennessy Thailand Ltd, (DMHT). Photo: Bangkok Post
Thanakorn Kuptajit, corporate relations director, Diageo Moet Hennessy Thailand Ltd, (DMHT). Photo: Bangkok Post

The new tax rates for alcohol drinks, covering beer, white whisky, rice whisky and wine, will come into force on Sept 16.

Thanakorn Kuptajit, DMHT’s corporate relations director, said the company supports the new tax scheme because the law aims to increase the efficiency of the taxation system, promote fair and equal business conduct, avoid burdensome taxes pushed onto businesses and consumers, and reduce harmful use of alcohol.

Mr Thanakorn, also president of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, said the new tax scheme contains several key points and changes meant to create fairer trade practices in the industry.

Heavier penalties on illegal alcoholic spirits and moonshine, including up to a B50,000 fine to replace the existing B5,000, will help suppress smuggled goods, he said.

All imported alcoholic drinks sold in Thailand must signify evidence of sole selling rights from original producers abroad or trademark holders.

Mr Thanakorn said the tax rate based on degree of alcohol content, rather than price, will encourage the making of quality alcoholic drinks and control high-degree spirits that can affect drinkers’ health.

He said that while the alcoholic drinks companies still don’t know the impact of the new excise tax reform on their imported liquor products, importers such as DMHT, the distributor of Johnnie Walker whisky, have made preparations.

“So far, DMHT believes the new excise tax will constitute fairness for players in the private sector and lessen the illegal alcoholic beverage issue, including fake and smuggled products,” Mr Thanakorn said.

C and C Marine

Moreover, the new excise tax scheme could lower the harmful use of alcohol. The drafting committee of the Excise Tax Act said the lower tax rate for lesser-degree alcoholic drinks is because they have less impact on health.

The government introduced the new excise tax not just for spirits, but also for tobacco and playing cards. But the Excise Department said the restructuring will not add a burden to consumers and producers should not take advantage by increasing product prices.

Apart from the tax rejig, the cabinet earlier this month approved a draft bill enabling the government to raise the excise tax on liquor, beer and cigarettes by two percentage points, with the proceeds to support a living allowance for low-income seniors.

Based on data collected by DMHT, production of all alcohol drinks in Thailand totalled 3.088 billion litres in fiscal 2015, which ended last Sept 30. The sales portion of imported liquor fell to 1.5% of the liquor business from 2% in preceding decades.

Mr Thanakorn said that regardless of the impact from the new excise tax system, he believes that the market for imported liquor will remain flat this year because of the economic environment and consumers trading down to cheaper drinks.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing

There is no enforcement for the protection of any marine life in Thai waters, it's a free for all unless you're a Korean tourist feeding bread...(Read More)

Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing

As a world wide diving scuba diver I can say by own experience that sharks always shy away when you 'meet' them. 'Incidents' with sha...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

It doesn't need to be a 'typical idiot' ( Jor12 words) to want to see police on every street corner. I often see police officers ( always...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

Jor 12, i guess you think lawlessness is a good idea then? Eagle, don't think it doesn't do you any good, you have no idea what i earn! 3 d...(Read More)

Phuket environment chief warns of poor hazardous waste disposal habits

Christy Sweet: You are right. It are all statements and dead end policy announcement, to justify a job, and a photo article in newspaper. Any given...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

malczx7r,as you are so eager to adopt it for Phuket,one might think you need it to increase your income !...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Rorii2,I'm not surprised that you failed to understand.It was only an advice!...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Eagle, historical facts make predicting the future easier, we all know not all predictions eventuate, but many in Thailand do, I fail to understand yo...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck slams power pole, causes huge traffic tailback

I was a 12 yo girl at a go cart track once upon a long time ago and I was a damn good driver. ...(Read More)

Phuket environment chief warns of poor hazardous waste disposal habits

What's missing is a phone number or email to report violations that will somehow be answered. I called that office over a year ago to report a wo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.