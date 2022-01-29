BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Details of revised Test & Go scheme announced

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced details for the Test & Go program which will be reinstated on Tuesday (Feb 1).


By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 29 January 2022, 08:30AM

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tanee Sangrat on Friday (Jan 28) revealed the revised regulations for entering Thailand, which was adjusted in accordance with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolution on January 20.

Registration for the Thailand Pass “Test & Go” scheme will resume at 9am on Tuesday with the following changes:

- There are no registration limitations for any country or region.

- The Conditions for Vaccination were updated.

- Applicants with Thai citizenship do not have to buy COVID-19 health insurance.

- Travelers must provide proof of booking and payment for two nights of SHA Extra Plus /AQ hotel or accommodation on days 1 and 5. A return flight ticket must be provided if the period of the visit is less than five days.

Mr Tanee said that the “Test & Go” application will be used as Thailand’s main program for entry from February 1 onwards. However, the CCSA can suspend the program and revert back to only Sandbox/AQ schemes depending on the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, the CCSA has approved the opening of two new Sandbox areas in Chonburi province (Bang Lamung district, Pattaya City, Sriracha district, Koh Sichang, Na Chom Thian, and Bang Saray subdistricts in Sattahip district) and Ko Chang in Trat Province on February 1.

Travelers will be allowed to move between the new and original Sandbox locations within seven days of their Sandbox stay, but they must book a seven-day SHA Extra Plus or AQ hotel with a two-time RT-PCR examination (on day 1 and day 5-6), with a limit of three hotels in the Sandbox area.

 

