THAILAND: The Department of Health Service Support will ask the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to approve its “villa quarantine” scheme, which would allow international tourists wishing to indulge in spa and other wellbeing treatments at certified hotels to visit Thailand.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 August 2020, 09:04AM

Luxury Resorts & Spa venues such as Naka Island would stand to benefit from the ‘villa quarantine’ scheme. Photo: Bangkok Post

The move is part of the government’s latest bid to revive the economy by stimulating the hospitality industry. Department chief, Tares Krassanairawiwong, said yesterday (Aug 24) that the department is drafting the regulations for its “villa quarantine” scheme, which would allow foreigners to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement while enjoying beauty and other wellbeing treatments at their hotel. The department is now closely working with spa and hotel associations to draw up practical measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if the scheme gets approved, Dr Tares said. “There are many hotels which could provide treatments which match up with our concept. If the scheme gets approved, it will be good for the tourism industry,” he explained. Dr Tares added that the proposal and practical guideline for villa quarantine will be submitted to the CCSA for approval “as soon as possible”, without spelling out an exact timeline.