BANGKOK: The Democrat Party yesterday (Sept 25) lashed out at Deputy National Police Chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul over his remark that three police officers allegedly involved in former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s escape did not break the law.

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 08:58AM

Democrats have attacked deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul for apparently absolving three senior policemen he says were involved in last month’s Great Escape by ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Photo: Post Today

Democrat legal expert Wiratana Kalayasiri also shared his suspicion that a campaign was under way to confuse the public, after news reports quoted a source from the judiciary speaking in favour of the police.

According to Gen Srivara’s comment and the reports, any help that might have been extended to Yingluck must have taken place before the arrest warrant was issued against her on Aug 25, after the former premier failed to show at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions to hear the ruling in her dereliction of duty case.

Mr Wiratana said a Supreme Court ruling in 1996 could be cited as an example to argue against Gen Srivara’s claim.

The ruling found a policeman guilty under Section 189 of the Criminal Code of helping a suspect allegedly involved in illegal logging activities flee an arrest, he said.

Given that Yingluck is a defendant in the rice pledging hearing and was granted bail on the condition she not be allowed to leave the country without the court’s permission, helping her skip the ruling is clearly an offence, he said.

The Democrat member called on those responsible for the investigation into Yingluck’s escape to do their jobs in a straightforward manner, otherwise they could themselves face charges of negligence of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

Democrat deputy leader Nipit Intarasombat said Yingluck acted in contempt of the court when she skipped the ruling and the officers who assisted in her escape violated the law.

Meanwhile, Gen Srivara said the three officers accused of helping Yingluck escape only face a charge of using false licence plates.

The deputy police chief insisted the probe against the three officers was not “staged” as claimed by some people.

He said authorities could not verify if Yingluck had left the country and there was no information from Interpol about her whereabouts. The three officers claimed they drove her to Sa Kaeo and had no idea where she headed next.

Also yesterday, Meechai Ruchupan, chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC), said those in charge of the disciplinary inquiry against the three officers would have to consider if they were guilty of serious breach of discipline.

He said the decision in this case should speak volumes to the public about police standards.

If they are found guilty of breaching discipline, they can be dismissed from the service.

“Police are governed by two sets of rules, the country’s laws and the code of conduct,” he said.

On Yingluck’s rights to appeal the court ruling, he said it would depend on whether a new law on the deliberation of criminal cases involving holders of political positions is already in force.

Under the new law, if Yingluck is found guilty she can appeal the ruling within 30 days but is required to submit the appeal in person.

