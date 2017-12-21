Delve into the delicious world of Thai cuisine at Kantok

Kantok restaurant at Burasari Boutique Hotel in Patong is a fantastic place to sample the authentic traditions of Thai cuisine.

Sunday 31 December 2017, 10:00AM

Kantok offers an incredible and exotic dining experience by using the finest selection of quality ingredients to craft unique and flavourful dishes, and the charming atmosphere and beautiful décor serve to further enhances your sensory delight. A meal at Kantok plunges you into the culture of Thailand and expand your culinary horizons.

The menu of Kantok restaurant has been lovingly curated by a chef with a deep knowledge of Thai cuisine. Kantok is the name for the handmade low rattan tables used in Northern Thai households, but the restaurant certainly doesn’t limit itself to Northern Thai cuisine – there are also many classic Phuket-style dishes on offer.

To name just a few: Wagyu Beef Massaman Curry, Rice Noodles with Crab Curry (Mee Hoon Gaeng Poo), Phuket Spring Rolls (Pho Pia Phuket), Sour and Spicy Seafood Soup, Shrimp Paste (Nam Prik Goong Sieb) and Smoked Salmon Salad.

Wagyu Beef Massaman is an intensely flavoured, rich and spicy Thai curry which takes its flavour from a pungent paste of herbs and spices. The paste is a mixture of several types of spices brought to the region by Muslim traders and gained widespread popularity across the Malay Peninsula with the spread of Islam.

Thai Muslims often call it “Salaman” and it was traditionally more salty and oily. But as it was adapted to Thai tastes it has become a more full-flavoured blend of three tastes including sour, salty, and sweet.

The Wagyu Beef Mussaman at Kantok Restaurant uses curry paste mixed with ground coriander seeds, cumin powder, ground chili, cayenne pepper and curry powder stir-fried with oil and mixed with fried shallots instead of onions for its unique taste and smell. The superb Australian Wagyu Beef is simmered in the rich sauce until it is melt-in-the-mouth soft and ready to serve.

Kantok’s Fried Fish Balls are a creation of the chef, who wanted to offer these tender fried fish balls but with a different and more subtle flavour.

The recipe uses Pangasius fish fillets mixed with minced shrimp and finely sliced lemongrass and is a signature dish that showcased the restaurant’s unique approach to both the aroma and the flavour of its dishes.

Rice Noodles with Crab Curry (Mee Hoon Gaeng Poo) is perhaps the quintessential Phuket dish. The rich and spicy yellow curry is a delicate blend of many spices and perfectly complements the intense flavour of fresh crab meat, both of which are mellowed by the rice noodles as well as a side dish of various local vegetables.

Phuket Spring Rolls (Pho Pia Phuket) are another signature dish and Kantok prides itself it unique and delicious dipping sauce. The sauce’s main ingredient is tamarind juice which is mixed with a special secret formula of herbs and spices that give it its appetising aroma and unique flavour. The sauce is used to dip fresh spring rolls filled with crab meat, pork sausage and yam beans, giving you a true taste of Phuket cuisine.

Experience a variety of the delicious tastes of Thai cuisine in the friendly and welcoming atmosphere of Kantok Restaurant at Burasari Boutique Hotel, Patong. Open daily from 11am to 11pm. For more information and reservation please call 076-292-929 or visit: burasari.com