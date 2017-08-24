The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

PHUKET: The criminal defamation charge in Phuket against British BBC journalist Jonathan Head has been withdrawn, reports the BBC.

Thursday 24 August 2017, 08:51AM

Mr Head appeared in Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (Aug 23) for the start of a criminal defamation trial brought by a lawyer who featured in an investigation about foreigners being scammed of their retirement homes.

The prosecution was sparked by a 2015 report by Mr Head detailing how two foreign retirees had Phuket properties stolen from them by a network of criminals and corrupt officials.

One of the victims, British national Ian Rance, is a joint defendant in the prosecution.

Both Mr Head and Mr Rance pleaded not guilty.

C and C Marine

However, Mr Head also faced an additional charge under the Criminal Crimes Act, which could have incurred a penalty of up to five years in jail.

“The plaintiff has withdrawn his case against BBC journalist Jonathan Head, but as the trial of his co-defendant is continuing, we cannot comment further at present,” a BBC statement said. (See story here.)

Mr head posted the news on his own Twitter account, saying, “All charges against me in Phuket defamation case have now been dropped. Great relief for me but case against codefendant Ian Rance continues.”

“Many thanks for tremendous support and interest in my defamation case, now dropped. As case against Ian Rance I can't say more now,” he added in another post. (See here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Chinese tourists rescued from dangerous Phuket surf

If it's not the tour buses, it's the ocean. Phuket seems to be a killing field for Chinese tourists....(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

I am surprised by reading about EXAT's Land Division officials statement. The poison is in the tale. EXAT just state that it will pay landowner...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up

Phuket has lost it's Good Tourists !Especially Individual Tourists and small Groups of family or friends. NOW Phuket shot itself in the foot wit...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

Was this a spiritual medium happening about 50 years ago? A article about how people felt and believed at that time? By the way, Patong Hill is sa...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Also condolences to family dead motorbikers. If a motorbiker not drive according the thai traffic laws, meaning, wearing a helmet, obey speed signs, ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi, Is it only me or have you not included the Man City result from monday night ....(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

They should ask that poor lady with the house at the bottom of the hill to put up a big shrine to the Chinese gods in her front yard. We'll see ju...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up

I don't go to Patong, i went once when i came her 5 years ago, but because of the greedy mindset of the Thias who want to cream as much money as t...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Firstly, sincere condolences to the dead motorcyclist's family & friends. Too bad he was not wearing a helmet which is Thai Law. It may hav...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

I would recommend to leave a.s.a.p. Horst...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.