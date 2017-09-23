The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Dedication: Lots of time and effort sees Phuket youngsters get call up to GB wakeboard team

WAKEBOARDING: It takes pure dedication for any athlete to reach the top of their game, but luckily, this is something that two young Phuketians – Luke and Ryan Carrick – have in abundance. The young brothers were recently rewarded for all their hard work and training when they were called upon to represent Team GB (Great Britain) at the upcoming European wakeboarding championships.

Matt Pond

Sunday 24 September 2017, 01:00PM

Phuket born Luke Carrick, 13, is a student at British International School, Phuket, first represented Team GB last year, bu for younger brother Ryan, 12, also a student BISP, this will be his first time representing Great Britain an International level.

Speaking to The Phuket News in a recent interview, Luke and Ryan’s dad, Gary, said, “We received notification of Luke and Ryan’s selection to represent Team GB in the 19th Europe and Africa Cable Wakeboard & Wakeskate Championships, being held in Egypt in November, about a month ago.

“Luke had already been selected to represent the team last year after being noticed at the UK Nationals, but, although Ryan had also impressed representatives from the team at that event, he was under the age of 12 so couldn’t be selected,” he said.

Being born to Thai and British parents, Ryan and Luke obviously hold dual nationalities, so why select Great Britain over Thailand?

“Sadly Thailand doesn’t focus so much on the junior boarders, their main focus is on the seniors. However, saying that, when the kids go to compete in the 2017 WWA Wake Park World Championships at the end of this month (Sept 29-Oct 1), the organisers put down the country where competitors live. So in that event they will be representing Thailand, although not in any official capacity,” Gary explained.

Despite their burgeoning success in the sport, it was only by chance that Luke and Ryan got involved in wakeboarding. Luke explained, that until about four years ago, he was more keen on playing football.

“Someone told me to go and check out Anthem Wake Park in Thalang, which I hadn’t really heard about at the time,” he said.

“I’d done some research on the Internet about the park and the sport, it looked okay but appeared to be nothing too thrilling. Anyhow, we decided to go along and give it a try and both instantly fell in love with it,” he added.

“We both started at the same time and have been enjoying it ever since,” added Ryan.

However, Ryan, Luke and Gary all realise that it’s not only down to the boys themselves that they have reached the level they have, there are many people that helped them behind the scenes.

British International School, Phuket

One of these people is former-pro wakeboarder Mac Rosen, who lost his leg in an accident while competing for Thailand here in Phuket, and speaking about Mac, Luke said, “He’s the best guy ever!

“Before Mac was coaching me I had very limited moves in my routine, but since learning with him, and learning more about what he knows about the sport, I have improved tremendously. In fact, it’s mainly down to Mac that I am where I am today.”

But another person who has a great impact on the kids is Hayden Rhodes of the RPM Health Club who works with them on their strength and conditioning.

Gary explains, “Not long after Mac’s accident Hayden approached him and offered to help him on his road to recovery. I was impressed with what he was doing so wanted him involved with Luke and Ryan too and they love training with him.

“They are both at an age now where they understand that they also need to work on their bodies and they appreciate what Hayden teaches them. He really is a great coach,” he said.

With the kids being the age they are, they obviously have to split their time between wakeboarding and schooling, but it’s something they deal with as best they can.

“At the level we are at now, the hardest thing we have to deal with outside of the sport is school. We have to keep up with the curriculum and get our homework done. It’s tough sometimes, but we know we have to do it,” said Luke.

Gary added, “The toughest thing about travelling and going to the competitions is keeping up with their work, but also, it’s getting the schools to give a tangible homework that they can do whilst they’re away.

“That’s the toughest thing we have had to deal with so far,” he said.

Look out for coming issues of The Phuket News to see how Luke and Ryan faired in their competitions and big shout outs to their sponsors Liquid Sports Thailand, Intensity Pro Shop and Anthem Wake Park.

 

 
