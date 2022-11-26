Dec 1st - Stand-Up Comedy - STEPHEN CARLIN (CC, BBC)!

Start From: Thursday 1 December 2022, 08:00PM to Thursday 1 December 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

From London to Phuket, The Comedy Club Bangkok and Junkyard Theatre are very proud to present the brilliant Scottish TV comic - STEPHEN CARLIN!

Originally from Scotland and now based in London, Stephen takes a uniquely funny approach to comedy. The comedian’s comedian, Stephen has been on TV such as starring on Stewart Lee’s ‘The Alternative Comedy Experience’ and Comedy Central. He has also toured with Stewart Lee, Stephen Merchant and Felix Dexter and earned critical acclaim, accolades and a growing fan base with his insightful writing style and accomplished delivery. Also a favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe, he is set to bring something different and hilarious to Junkyard Theatre. Miss him at your peril! So after the unfortunate cancellation of Joe Vu due to the heaviest rain in 40 years, STEPHEN CARLIN is coming to bring back the laughs for one night only and only at Junkyard Theatre.