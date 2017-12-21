The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Dead’ man walking applies to get his identity back

SI SA KET: A man who was believed dead and cremated has begun the process of getting his identity back, as police wonder who was the man using his name who died seven months ago.

death, health, marine, police,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 December 2017, 08:30AM

Sakorn Sacheewa provides information to officials at the Non Khun district office in Si Sa Ket yesterday (Dec 20), as he applies to reactivate his status as living, after being officially declared dead in May. Photo: Sermpong Thongsamrit
Sakorn Sacheewa provides information to officials at the Non Khun district office in Si Sa Ket yesterday (Dec 20), as he applies to reactivate his status as living, after being officially declared dead in May. Photo: Sermpong Thongsamrit

Sakorn Sacheewa went to the Non Khun district office yesterday (Dec 20) to ask that he be officially resurrected and his name returned to him.

The Phra Nakhon district office issued Mr Sakorn’s death certificate to his family on May 21.

The Bureau of Registration Administration, part of the Interior Ministry, subsequently declared him officially dead, based on the death certificate.

Non Khun district chief Pornchai Wongngam said officials will question his family, relatives and other people before submitting Mr Sakron’s request to be officially declared still alive to the bureau.

Nang Loeng Police in Bangkok had informed his family he died of a digestive disease in Phra Nakhon district on May 18. The body was sent to the Faculty of Medicine, Vajira Hospital at Navamindradhiraj University, and his family took it back to Ban Lao Fai Non Khun, where it was later cremated.

But Mr Sakorn surprisingly showed up unannounced at his home on Sunday (Dec 17) to the great shock of his family and relatives, who initially believed he was a ghost until reassured of his continuing existence in this world after repeatedly touching him.

Mr Sakorn said on Sunday that he had lost contact with them because he was out at sea, working on a fishing trawler operating out of Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The NAKA Island

He said a Myanmar man had stolen his ID card and he received a new one after reporting it to officials.

The problem now is: who was the man using his identity that Mr Sakorn’s family cremated.

Lt Weerayut Srisupat, deputy superintendent of the Nang Loeng Police, said police had found Mr Sakorn’s ID card along with a security guard’s ID card with his name on it, in the rented room where he was believed to have died on May 18.

Police on Tuesday (Dec 19) contacted the company and told that a man named Sakorn Sacheewa had worked for the firm since 2015.

Pol Lt Weerayut said police will try to identity the man once believed to be Mr Sakorn from the bone relics left from the cremation, and fingerprints.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 11:11:59

Lovely story. One can't make up such happening.
A death certificate provided by thai authorities based on a reported stolen ID Card.
Sure there are now a few officials promoted to inactive posts,..or not?

Guess the family of the returned family member can ask now for refund from the Thai Government for the cremation costs of a stranger due to fault Government.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.