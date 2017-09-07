PHUKET: A dead dolphin with a number of wounds over its body was found floating about four kilometres off the shore of Bang Tao Beach yesterday.

Thursday 7 September 2017, 10:08AM

The body of the dolphin was recovered about four kilometres off Bang Tao Beach. Photo: Wirun Chueasaman

Head of the Surin-Bang Tao Lifeguards Wirun Chueasaman, 48, was notified of the discovery by a local fisherman a around midday yesterday (Sept 6).

The fisherman said the body was floating far out in the sea in front of the Silmy Restaurant at Bang Tao Beach.

Mr Wirun said, “I and three other Phuket lifeguards took jet-skis and went about four kilometres from the shore. When we found the body of the dolphin we tied a rope to it and pulled it back to the beach.

“The dolphin was about 1.2 metres long and weighed about 20 kilograms. On its body we found deep scratches and its stomach was split open.

“I believe it died not more than two days before we found it. Blood was still seeping from its body,” Mr Wirun explained.

“We have already contacted the Phuket Marine Biology Centre,” Mr Wirun added.