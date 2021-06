Dead dolphin found at Freedom Beach

PHUKET: Marine experts at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) have been called in to try to determine what caused a dolphin to be found dead ashore at Freedom Beach yesterday (June 6).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 June 2021, 10:19AM

Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police were notified of the dead dolphin found on the beach at 2:20pm. Karon Police were called in as the beach is in their area of jurisdiction.

After police investigated the scene, Kusoldharm rescue workers were asked to transport the dolphin’s body to the PMBC at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, in the hope of determining what had caused the dolphin’s death.

Police did not report any major wounds found on the dolphin’s body.