The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Darren Sanders live stand up comedy in Phuket

With over 20 years in the stand-up comedy circuit Darren Sanders is known for his relaxed, confident, conversational style that has audiences at complete ease and in hysterics.

The Phuket News

Friday 15 September 2017, 12:07PM

Now he is bringing his comedic skills to Phuket at Underwood Arts Factory for one night only on September 17.

Darren has performed on TV shows (The Punchliner Comedy Club, Stand Up Australia, Rove and In Melbourne Tonight) and headlined all over the world at comedy clubs and corporate events.

In 2012, The Darren Sanders Show, a late night chat show, aired nationally on free-to-air and cable television in both Australia and New Zealand to favourable reviews from critics. Darren has also produced award-winning TV comedy programs such as Talking Comics with Dazz and Gazz in 2009.

Darren has been a part of panel discussion shows on Studio 10, The B Team with Peter Berner on Sky News and also on radio station 2UE’s Lunchtime Lowdown. He has appeared in A Place to Call Home, Underbelly 3 and the feature film by Working Dog Any Questions for Ben?, where he had the honour of having the last line in the film. He can also be seen playing himself in the movie Shooting Goldman.

In 2006, The Dazz and Gazz Radio Show on TV beamed out in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. In 2009 Darren Sanders and Garry Who joined forces again to produce Talking Comics with Dazz and Gazz, which took out Best Comedy Program at the 2009 Antenna Awards in Melbourne.

C and C Marine

Between May 2001 and September 2013 Darren operated and ran The Laugh Garage Comedy Club in Sydney and in 2017 he opened the Sydney Comedy Club located at Luna Park.

Darren can be heard along side fellow comedians Garry Who and Mick Meredith on the podcast Grumpy Old Comedians.

 

See Darren perform live stand-up comedy in Phuket at Underwood Art Factory on Sunday September 17. Advance tickets: B600, tickets on the door B800. For more information visit: comedyclubbangkok.com and underwood-phuket.com.

This event is proudly sponsored by
The Phuket News and Live 89.5.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Pauly44 | 15 September 2017 - 16:19:13

Yes, Thanks for the entertainment!

The Phuket News

Eagle | 15 September 2017 - 15:25:36

"Hysteric audiences",something you can find daily in the comment-section here!Even stand up comedy you will find here.And it's all for free!

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

You must be kidding, quoting an old telegraph article weather warning is getting really desperate, I and anyone with their blinkers off can see Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks

Ordered all officials for a meeting to figure out our situation? Is the situation not clear enough? Because on higher grounds is a process of unli...(Read More)

Residents evacuated from landslide site, as floods grip Phuket

A man made landslide, with the help of a bit rain. Previous there were trees and greenery on that hill, which kept the hill land solid in position. ...(Read More)

Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks

The cause of possible breach is not the high volume of water flowing...The cause is high volume of water NOT flowing because it is full of trash and s...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Why not appoint 1 more army general on Phuket, special for Taxi, MiniVan and Tuk tuk affairs in order to make tourist transport on the island more tou...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Seems like someone doesn't know what he's writing here! 80mm of rain and you say this is little? This amount of rain would have caused problem...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Booaah! That's what i call a well researched study! Sitting on a bar and observing every customer what they drink,how much they drink and even wha...(Read More)

Darren Sanders live stand up comedy in Phuket

Yes, Thanks for the entertainment!...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

The typhoon crossing Vietnam has nothing to do with Phuket weather, a little rain should be considered usual monsoon weather, the problem is the struc...(Read More)

Darren Sanders live stand up comedy in Phuket

"Hysteric audiences",something you can find daily in the comment-section here!Even stand up comedy you will find here.And it's all for f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.