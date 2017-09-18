The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Danny Glass case file to be transferred by next week,’ say Phuket police

PHUKET: The case file of British national Danny Glass from Margate in Kent, England, who on May 17 this year was charged with reckless driving causing the death of his long-term partner, Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, has not yet been completed by Lt Col Sanit Nookong who transferred out of Thalang Police Station last month, confirmed the new officer leading the case, Lt Col Anukul Nuket.

accidents, crime, death, police, transport,

The Phuket News

Monday 18 September 2017, 02:59PM

Danny Glass (pictured) attempts to avoid being photographed while being charged at Thalang Police Station in May. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Danny Glass (pictured) attempts to avoid being photographed while being charged at Thalang Police Station in May. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“The case has not yet been transferred to me. Lt Col Sanit said that he will complete the case file before transferring it,” said Lt Col Anukul Nuket of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 18).

“He said he would transfer it to me by next week,” he added.

“He has already transferred some of his cases to me, but not yet all of them. Some cases are more difficult to complete than others.

After that, the file will be ready to send straight to the public prosecutor,” he said.

You can contact me again next week about this,” he added.

British International School, Phuket

Lt Col Sanit Nookong was unreachable despite numerous attempts to contact him.

Mr Glass was charged with reckless driving causing death after being involved in a motorbike accident on May 8 which killed his girlfriend, 41-year old Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, who was six months pregnant with their child. (See story here.)

Mr Glass denied the charges in late May, stating on his personal Youtube channel that it was an accident, and requesting donations to fund his legal defence. (See story here.)

Of note, on May 31, The Phuket News received an anonymous e-mail attachment of messages appearing to be from Mr Glass’s Facebook account, which Thalang Police have dismissed as insufficient as evidence. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Season over: Phuket FC’s promotion hopes end after loss to Chiang Rai City FC

Complete shambles! Agree with the coach that the penalty given was in doubt, but Phuket FC penalty shoot - out was pitiful. Did we score any penalties...(Read More)

Phuket female drug mule arrested, over 36,000 meth pills seized

Wow, seeing this photo, it supports my past writings that Phuket is sinking under the loads of drugs flowing into the island. This is just 1 lucky ca...(Read More)

Phuket female drug mule arrested, over 36,000 meth pills seized

This woman is clearly evil and must pay the price. To have manufactured such a huge amount of narcotics on her own, and to then proceed to distribute ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Educating the younger generation

The Asian mentality ( not just Thai) is that rules are for someone else, they don't apply to me, until this changes there will be no improvement i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Educating the younger generation

Whilst I agree the helmets here are rubbish, any degree of protection is in fact protection. Hitting your head on the floor with nothing is not as go...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Booah, well it's better research and an argument that you have put up other than to ridicule what I see. Whilst 99% may not be fully accurate, t s...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

The fact is they know it will happen as it does year in year out yet nothing is done to improve the system or to even maintain existing, yet they cont...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Someone needs too stop debating, when they have already lost, the fact is very simple, it is monsoon season,seems hard for someone to understand, floo...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

September is here the rainiest month of the year. ( sometimes a bit shift in time because of El Nino or Nina, hahaha) Many well anticipated prepar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Educating the younger generation

Education of the young generation about everything, not only helmets, has to come from parents and teachers. As long as parents and many school teach...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.