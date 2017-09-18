PHUKET: The case file of British national Danny Glass from Margate in Kent, England, who on May 17 this year was charged with reckless driving causing the death of his long-term partner, Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, has not yet been completed by Lt Col Sanit Nookong who transferred out of Thalang Police Station last month, confirmed the new officer leading the case, Lt Col Anukul Nuket.

Monday 18 September 2017, 02:59PM

Danny Glass (pictured) attempts to avoid being photographed while being charged at Thalang Police Station in May. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“The case has not yet been transferred to me. Lt Col Sanit said that he will complete the case file before transferring it,” said Lt Col Anukul Nuket of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 18).

“He said he would transfer it to me by next week,” he added.

“He has already transferred some of his cases to me, but not yet all of them. Some cases are more difficult to complete than others.

“After that, the file will be ready to send straight to the public prosecutor,” he said.

“You can contact me again next week about this,” he added.

Lt Col Sanit Nookong was unreachable despite numerous attempts to contact him.

Mr Glass was charged with reckless driving causing death after being involved in a motorbike accident on May 8 which killed his girlfriend, 41-year old Sophie Emma Rose Anderson, who was six months pregnant with their child. (See story here.)

Mr Glass denied the charges in late May, stating on his personal Youtube channel that it was an accident, and requesting donations to fund his legal defence. (See story here.)

Of note, on May 31, The Phuket News received an anonymous e-mail attachment of messages appearing to be from Mr Glass’s Facebook account, which Thalang Police have dismissed as insufficient as evidence. (See story here.)