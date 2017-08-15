VOLLEYBALL: Thailand take on hosts the Philippines for a place in semi-finals of the 2017 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship today (Aug 15).

Tuesday 15 August 2017, 09:51AM

Thailand’s Ajcharaporn Kongyot (left) in action against Japan yesterday (Aug 14). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Two-time champions Thailand suffered their first loss of this year’s championship yesterday (Aug 14) after going down to arch-rivals Japan 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24) at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan.

They finished runners-up in Pool F and meet the Philippines, who were third in Pool E, in today’s quarter-final at the same venue.

Thai Rath TV will broadcast the match live at 4:30pm Thai time.

The Philippines stunned their Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam 3-1 (27-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23) in the final match of the second round yesterday.

Yesterday’s defeat was Thailand’s third straight against Japan in a space of two months. The Japanese won both times when the two teams met at the FIVB World Grand Prix preliminary round last month.

Sarina Koga and Risa Shinnabe were Japan’s top scorers with 26 and 16 points respectively. Chatchu-on Moksri scored 20 points for Thailand while Ajcharaporn Kongyot added 19.

The loss meant Thailand could face South Korea in the last four. The Koreans, as Pool E winners following their 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-10) win against Kazakhstan yesterday, take on Taiwan in the last eight.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul said he was happy with the team’s performance despite the defeat.

“I think the team did well today but Japan were too good defensively. Overall, I’m still happy with how we played,” he said.

The coach added the players’ fitness levels were a bit of a concern after two tough games against China and Japan.

“We played a total of nine sets over the last two days – that’s a lot. So our physio team will have to work with the players to get them ready for tomorrow’s match,” Danai said.

Pool F winners Japan meet Vietnam in the last eight today. They could meet defending champions China, whom they crushed 3-0 in the preliminary round, in the semis.

China battled past Taiwan 3-2 (25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11) in the other game in Pool F to claim the third spot and set up a quarter-final match-up against Kazakhstan.

The champions lost to Thailand 3-2 in the first game of the second round on Sunday (Aug 13).

