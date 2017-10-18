The Phuket News
Damage toll mounts in deadly floods

BANGKOK / CENTRAL PLAINS / Landslides damaged a house and a vehicle in Mae Samat district of Tak and a reservoir burst through its wall in Lop Buri, as a dozen provinces remained flooded on Wednesday (Oct 18) following more torrential rain.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 07:38PM

Soldiers install a portable bridge across a washed out section of road in Chaiyaphum province on Wednesday. Photo: Makkawan Wannakul / Bangkok Post
Since Oct 10, flooding across the Cenrtal Plains and into the North has caused the death of at least six people and affected about 197,000 people, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

In Tak landslides were reported on several sections of the Mae Ramat-Ban Tak and Umphang-Mae Sot roads. A house and a vehicle were also struck by the falling dirt and rocks, and an unconfirmed number of people injured.

Heavy rain sent runoff pouring over sections of the Phahon Yothin Highway from Tak to Chiang Mai and Highway 12 from Tak to Sukhothai. The flooding started on Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday. Households were also affected in Ban Phae village of Muang district, Tak.

In Lop Buri province, water in a reservoir in the campus of Kasetsart University in Khok Samrong district burst through the retaining bank in the morning. The reservoir was holding 600,000 cubic metres of water. About 320,000 cu/m of it flooded out over 200 rai of paddy fields where the rice was ready for harvest.

About 2,700 houses and 16,000 rai of farmland remained flooded in Sapphaya district of Chai Nat, downstream to the south of the Chao Phraya dam on the Chao Phraya River. Flood levels exceeded 1.80 metres in some areas.

In Chaiyaphum province, water overflowing from the Chi River was eroding a road between Muang and Ban Khwao and isolating about 1,000 families in five villages. Soldiers installed a portable steel bridge across a washed out section of road.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported at least 10 provinces faced flooding. They included Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Sawan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Phetchabun, Phichit and Sing Buri.

In Bangkok, owners of 3,184 vehicles have made insurance claims totalling about B45.6 million for damage caused by flooding in the capital over the past week, according to the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC).

OIC secretary-general Suthipol Taweechaikarn said the claims were filed under policies bought from 41 general insurance companies. The data was as of 9:30am Wednesday (Oct 18).

Around 70% of the claims were for flood damage to floors with repair costs estimated at B8,000 to B10,000 per vehicle, and seats (B15,000-B20,000.

The NAKA Island

The OIC estimates the cost of repairs to vehicles with flood-damaged lower consoles at B25,000-B30,000, and more than B30,000 for deeper immersion.

In the case of vehicles which had been totally submerged, insurers would pay out the full insured sum.

Thai media reported that Viriyah Insurance was hardest hit by the flooding last Friday and Saturday (Oct 13-14), with owners of 1,140 vehicles filing damage claims.

Mr Suthipol said payment would be made to holders of first-class insurance and to those who bought lower class policies but also paid the premium for flood damage cover.

He said the OIC was coordinating with insurance companies to speed up payments. Those who did not buy flood protection should refer to the OIC’s median prices list when they get their vehicles repaired.

The downpour from last Friday night through to Saturday morning in Bangkok caused widespread flooding in the capital, with 55 major roads reported under at least 15 centimetres of water.

The rain was reported to be heaviest in Phra Nakhon district, where 214 millimetres rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours from 7am Friday to 7am Saturday, but the drains can handle only 60mm a day. The deluge started at 11pm Friday.

Bangkok Governor Asawin Kwanmuang last Saturday apologised to the public, saying City Hall had done its best but the rainfall was the heaviest seen in 25 years.

Read original stories here and here.

 

 
