FOOTBALL: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools are now into their third year of operation at British International School, Phuket, and following on from the success of their project over the last two years, they have now expanded into other areas of southeast Asia, which has seen Coach Simon Bray depart Phuket to oversee the development of their new projects in Vientiane, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Kham.

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 11:09AM

Coach Eder (left) and Coach Adriano. Photo: Supplied

Coach Simon’s departure has allowed for the arrival of two new coaches from Brazil; Adriano Andrade and Eder Diniz.

Before arriving at Cruzeiro, Coach Eder gained a wealth of experience coaching both football and futsal, including some time spent on the other side of town with Cruzeiro’s rivals America Futebol Clube.

Coach Adriano is a home grown Cruzeiro talent who has worked at Cruzeiro camps worldwide before becoming head of Cruzeiro’s International department in Brazil.

It is an honour to welcome Adriano and Eder to Phuket. Both coaches have a wealth of experience at the highest level, but also working with boys and girls of all abilities.

Speaking to The Phuket News last week, Technical Director for Cruzeiro Soccer Schools and Head Coach at the BISP Cruzeiro Academy, Jonathas Candido, said, “They are truly elite coaches who are here in Phuket to share their knowledge and passion for football with all of our young players.

“Having just arrived, both coaches are enthusiastic to share the Cruzeiro methodology and all of the latest training ideas used by the Cruzeiro E.C. youth teams. We are sure they are going to help revolutionise youth football in Phuket and bring new ideas and concepts never seen before,” he said.

Coach Adriano told The Phuket News, “My arrival in Phuket was fantastic, it’s a wonderful and welcoming city. It is an immeasurable pleasure to be able to work in one of the most beautiful islands in the world and have a chance to develop the Cruzeiro program in Phuket.”

While Coach Eder added, “My first days in Phuket have been a pleasure. I had the chance to get know about some of the City’s history, structure, culture and people, so i’m very happy about this great opportunity.

“BISP is also a great place to work. There’s people here from many different countries, and this cultural diversity can teach us a lot about being complete people.”

Meanwhile, congratulations go out to the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy U18 Team, who recently won the Rajabhat University Cup. A representative from the school received the trophy from on behalf of the team from Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali.