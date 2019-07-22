Cross Hotels & Resorts inks deal for new Phuket venue

PHUKET: Hotel management company Cross Hotels & Resorts has continued its strategic expansion in Phuket with the announcement of its third hotel management agreement on the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 July 2019, 10:40AM

The X2 Vibe Phuket Patong will soon have a sibling hotel in Patong. Image: Supplied

Cross Hotels & Resorts today (July 22) announced the signing of a hotel management agreement with PT Three Land Co Ltd for its third Phuket property, X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Center.

Set to open in mid-2021, the hotel is located a 10-minute walk to Patong Beach and the Bangla Rd, explained the announcement.

X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Center will offer 323 guestrooms, all day dining restaurants, café and bar, meeting room and fitness facilities.

“Key features include specially designed family rooms and state-of-the-art kids club, large, adult swimming pool with sunken DJ Bar, underwater speakers, relaxing music and cocktails,” the announcement read.

The announcement follows the debut of X2 Vibe Phuket Patong in September 2018 and the signing of Away Phuket Le Coral, located near Natai Beach, north of Phuket, in May this year.

X2 Vibe Phuket Patong, on Haad Patong Rd, is located close to key tourist attractions, large shopping mall and a two-minute walk from the beach. It features 136 modern rooms and villas and facilities including large central swimming pool and sundecks, spa, fitness center, restaurant, bar and meeting facilities.

Away Phuket Le Coral is currently undergoing renovation with completion scheduled for late this year. Located on the beachfront of Natai Beach in Phang Nga Province, the hotel is a 40-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. Featuring 58 suites, it offers nature inspired designer rooms, sea view infinity pool, restaurant and bar, spa, island tours, treks through virgin jungles and rafting adventures along scenic lakes and rivers.

Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO, Peter Lucas said the company was very pleased to be signing its third hotel in Phuket within the past 12 months.

“It is a significant milestone to be adding X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Center to our growing portfolio of hotels in Phuket – officially recognised as one of Asia and indeed the world’s best places to visit,’’ Mr Lucas said.

“It reinforces that we are delivering on our stated development aspirations of acquiring quality hotels with large inventories in the world’s most popular visitor destinations and gateway cities.”

“Phuket has been clearly identified as a key target destination for Cross Hotels & Resorts now and into the future,’’ he said.

Cross Hotels & Resorts EVP Commercial Paul Wilson said the company was passionate about delivering unique commercial solutions for hotel owners and enriching experiences for our guests.

“We operate distinct and aspirational brands for scalable and sustainable growth and have a strong pipeline of future acquisitions in place.

“The signing of our third hotel in Phuket is very exciting and only the beginning of what we have in store for this thriving global destination,” he said.

Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 25 hotels across three distinct brands; X2, X2 Vibe and Away in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.