The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Crime knocks rhythm out of Rio nightlife

BRAZIL: When bars in Rio de Janeiro’s hottest nightlife districts throw open their doors these days, they don’t know who’ll walk in: revellers – or armed robbers?

AFP

Saturday 26 August 2017, 02:03PM

A musician plays at an empty restaurant in the Santa Teresa neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
A musician plays at an empty restaurant in the Santa Teresa neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP

Paulo Sergio, who owns Bar do Serginho in the Brazilian city’s trendy Santa Teresa area, says he has been the target of a dozen assaults over the last year.

All of Rio is experiencing rising insecurity but the crime wave in Santa Teresa is especially bad – and it threatens to kill the city’s party spirit.

“Clients aren’t coming any more. They’re scared,” Sergio said.

Brazil’s government has sent almost 10,000 troops to help the police in Rio de Janeiro state, which is nearly bankrupt after years of corruption and hosting last year’s Olympics.

But that is not helping to maintain what had been a growing nightlife economy.

With its cobbled streets and quaint houses, Santa Teresa has become a magnet for music events, small hotels, restaurants and galleries. But now it’s also a magnet for brazen robberies.

“They arrive in groups of four, stop the car outside, then steal clients’ phones and watches and remove the cash register,” said Sergio, who has run the bar for four decades.

“At night, you don’t see anyone in the streets. You’d think it is a ghost town,” he said. “People will use their car now just to go 400 or 500 metres.”

The owner of a restaurant called Espirito Santa, Natacha Fink, says there have even been clients who called ahead “to ask if the restaurant is safe”.

Businesses are responding to the crime wave as best they can. When taxis refuse to take passengers to Santa Teresa, one restaurant offers to pick them up and bring them home free of charge.

Sergio has had to start closing early, because “the attacks start at about 8pm.”

Francisco Dantas, who runs Cafe do Alto, is among those who have started doing home deliveries.

“If people won’t come out, then I have to go them,” he said.

“The numbers of clients coming into the restaurant has fallen 30 to 40% since November. It’s the first time that my revenue has fallen in 15 years.”

Banding together two months ago in a neighbourhood association called Amosanta, locals hope to improve the area’s image and pressure the authorities into doing more about their safety.

“It’s better. There are already more police, but it’s still not like before,” Fink said.

Rio’s hottest nightlife area, Lapa, is also feeling the chill.

Valter Gabriel said visits to his bar, called Arco Iris, have dropped a third since last year’s Summer Olympics and that customers leave earlier.

“I’m afraid of getting robbed,” he said. “People don’t feel safe in the streets.”

Ricardo Rabelo, from the culture website Bafafa, says Lapa is Rio’s “thermometer” and that the diagnosis is not good.

Rio’s residents, called Cariocas, “aren’t afraid of crowds – it’s empty spaces they are afraid of.”

The city’s cultural life is actually growing, he said, with some 70 events typically scheduled on any given weekend.

“The difference is that Cariocas are going to the ones that take place in daytime.”

Annual “festas juninas,” or June festival street parties, used to go on late. “Now at 8pm, they’re finished,” Rabelo said.

“The police don’t have enough cars, bullets or even food,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

One would expect the "government" to try and save face, by issuing an arrest warrant, even enlisting Interpol, but hey, the world knows the ...(Read More)

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Perhaps the surveillance teams were ordered to doze off? Quite a nice task. Now, 24 hours later, we know more about Ms Yingluck departure. This a...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Yep, that famous cultural attitude, me, me, me, i don't care about you as long as I get what I want! Great work, keep it up. Notice how it's...(Read More)

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Obviously the surveillance team watching her had dozed off?...(Read More)

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

All very commendable, but, it isn't these internationally recognized hotels that are, polluting, dumping, over-developing, building over the 80m c...(Read More)

Phuket officials charge boat captain, crew member for dropping anchor on reefs

Excellent. Great job to all involved. The more people that get caught the sooner the word will spread for people not to do this. The reefs are so frag...(Read More)

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Seems like only one person here or even in Thailand thinks it is premature to say she fled the country!Of course she did,as she knew already about the...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

"but it is just not fair for us and others who work in the transport industry". The thought that it's not "fair" to the gen...(Read More)

Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour operators acquitted

Police investigators never checked shops and businesses of the defendants? What than did the police investigators do check about this case? And so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor targets key tourism issues at consul meeting revival

What areas have free wi-fi and what is it called?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.