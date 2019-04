Start From: Friday 19 April 2019, 07:00PM to Friday 17 May 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

From Apr 19 till May 19, 2019 Crest Resort & Pool Villas presents So What, Latitudes 2 year anniversary exhibition. On display: all the artists who made the covers of the magazine since its beginning. Opening event - Apr 19, 2019 - 7-9pm at Atmos Restaurant. For more info - www.facebook.com/events/354307668523902/