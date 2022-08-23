British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
Crack down on illegal Rohypnol sales

BANGKOK: Government agencies have been instructed to crack down on manufacturers and vendors who illegally produce or sell Rohypnol in order to help prevent drug abuse among teenagers.

drugscrimehealthSafety
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 08:40AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about illegal Rohypnol sales on online platforms and has instructed authorities to address the issue.

Prayut requested that the Royal Thai Police collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to track down drug sources and suppress criminal activity on online platforms, reports NNT.

The premier made the remarks following reports that the drug has been used illegally by teenagers as an alternative to illegal narcotics. Some users would keep the drug in their mouths until they become intoxicated while others mix it with alcohol to use as a date rape drug.

The Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) warned that Rohypnol is a controlled psychotropic substance. Under the Psychotropic Substances Act 2016, the drug must be taken under the supervision of a doctor, dentist or veterinarian and cannot be purchased in general stores.

The spokesperson warned that anyone caught selling the drug without permission from the Ministry of Public Health could face up to 5-20 years in prison and/or fines ranging from B100,000-400,000. Any health office that possesses Rohypnol without a permit faces up to 1-5 years in prison and/or fines of B20,000-100,000.

