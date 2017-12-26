BANGKOK: Six young men and a woman have been convicted for the savage murder of a disabled bread delivery man, sentenced to between 12 and 19 years imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation of B750,000 to the victim’s family.

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 05:02PM

Somkiat Sichan’s mother Thongkham Sichan cries in front of court in May 2016. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Criminal Court today (Dec 26) passed judgement on Akkaradet Thatsana, 23; Phiraphon Yotphonganan, 22; Arin Yotphonganan, 20; Mek Phonkraison, 20; Monmanat Saengpho, 22; Jatuporn Chansopha 19; and Natnicha Litlumlert ,19.

They were found guilty in the murder of Somkiat Sichan on May 1, 2016 in Soi Chokechai 4, in front of his sister’s bread shop where he worked, in Lat Phrao district.

Phiraphon, Akkaradet, Monmanat and Arin were each sentenced to 18 years for first-degree murder and must compensate Mr Somkiat’s family a total of B500,000 for parental care.

Jatuporn, Mek and Natnicha, the sole woman in the case, were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for collusion to murder. Akkaradet and Arin were given an additional year for breaking and entering private property.

The criminal court also fined all seven suspects B1,000 for carrying a weapon in a public area, and added an additional B250,000 payment as reimbursement for the victim’s funeral.

Attorney Anuntchai Chaidech, for the victim’s family, said afterwards that he would advise the family to appeal the sentence, seeking more severe penalties. It was a premeditated attack but investigators refused to include this in their case, which led to less severe sentences.

Somkiat was attacked outside his sister’s house and bread shop at Soi Chokchai 4/69 in Lat Phrao district. The assailants stabbed him with three knives – 27 inches, 21 inches and six inches long – and threw bricks at his head, he said.

He attempted unsuccessfully to defend himself with a 32-inch knife of his own, but was killed, and the suspects fled.

“I respect the court’s decision on the sentencing, but I will prepare necessary paperwork to appeal to the court regarding the severity of the crime, which deserves a greater punishment,” Mr Anuntchai said.

Mr Somkiat’s mother Thongkham Sichan, who attended the hearing with Mr Anuntchai and relatives, expressed dissatisfaction that everyone who was involved in the killing of her son continued to deny their involvement.

“It has been over a year since they took away my son, and we have all slowly learned to accept this truth and move on. Although the anger and frustration has started to dissipate, I hope justice will be served,” Ms Thongkham said.

The murder gained a lot of public attention when CCTV camera footage circulated on the internet showing the partially disabled man being savagely attacked.

There were allegations the investigation had been slowed down because Phiraphon, Arin, Mek and Monmanat were reported to be police officers’ sons.

