BANGKOK: The military court granted a police request yesterday (Nov 23) to further detain a suspect arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for alleged involvement in the Erawan shrine bombing.

Friday 24 November 2017, 08:38AM

Wanna Suansan, now 29, of Phang Nga, was identified by the Erawan bombing investigation as the person who rented accommodations for the alleged terrorists. She was arrested (above) on Wednesday when she arrived back in Thailand from Turkey. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Wanna Suansan, 29, was arrested on Wednesday (Nov 22) after returning from Turkey and charged in connection with the Aug 17, 2015 shrine bombing that killed 20 people and wounded 130 others.

Wanna is accused of providing shelter for two suspects, Yusufu Mieraili and Adem Karadag, also known a Bilal Mohammed, who are being detained at the 11th Army Circle while awaiting trial for conspiracy to murder and attempted murder.

The court approved Wanna’s further detention for 12 days from yesterday to Dec 4 because it deemed her a flight risk. She is being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

It was reported that the family and the lawyer would today (Nov 24) try to seek bail.

Wanna had been detained by Turkish authorities along with her husband since 2015 before being allowed to return to Thailand without her husband. She arrived with her two young sons, aged one and three years old.

Ibrahim Komkam, a village headman in Phang Nga, where the suspect comes from, said yesterdat that he was asked by Wanna’s family to testify as a witness.

On Wednesday Mr Ibrahim, who was present during her arrest, said the last time he saw Wanna and her husband was when the couple travelled from Bangkok to Phang Nga in May 2015. She had prepared documents necessary to travel to Turkey and the couple left Thailand on May 17, 2015 via Phuket International Airport.

Read original story here.