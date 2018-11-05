THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Cops take new tack as crime goes global

BANGKOK: Tackling Thailand’s reputation as being a safe haven for transnational criminals, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has vowed to step up cooperation with its counterparts in other countries to track criminals fleeing to and from Thailand.

crimepoliceimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 November 2018, 09:04AM

Frenchman Jonathan Verron, 25, fled to Koh Samui after he was charged with hacking a British financial institution’s accounting database and demanding a ransom of B20mn. Crime Suppression Division officers arrested him in May. Photo: CSD

Frenchman Jonathan Verron, 25, fled to Koh Samui after he was charged with hacking a British financial institution’s accounting database and demanding a ransom of B20mn. Crime Suppression Division officers arrested him in May. Photo: CSD

At the same time, the CSD intends to contribute to the creation of a global policing network.

“It’s no surprise that criminals from elsewhere head to Thailand,” said Pol Col Jirabhop Bhuridej, acting chief of the CSD.

“International cooperation is one of the most effective tools for fighting transnational crime as it is impossible for the Thai police to fight this type of crime by themselves.”

The 42-year-old CSD commissioner said he believes that increased cooperation between international police forces can only lead to more arrests and more crimes being prevented.

“Information sharing is now essential. Without police forces sharing intelligence, Thailand could become the main hub for transnational criminals fleeing their countries to go into hiding here,” he said.

The CSD already works on cases with countries which request its assistance, and it now it plans to expand these joint efforts into a more formal network of cooperation covering as many countries as possible.

Most recently, the CSD worked together with its French counterpart to apprehend a French hacker who fled to Thailand, he said.

French police attaché Catherine Occhini met Col Jirabhop last Wednesday (Oct 31) and thanked the CSD for its cooperation in tracking Jonathan Verron, 25, a French national, who along with two other people already detained in France, hacked a British financial institution’s accounting database and demanded a ransom of B20 million.

He had stolen the personal information of about 1,400 customers of the financial institution.

This criminal was also involved in drugs and weapons trading via the dark web, Col Jirabhop said.

Verron was detained in Koh Samui district of Surat Thani in May.

“This case is further proof of how important cooperation is in crime suppression. Working more closely with our international counterparts can really make a difference,” he said.

Certain successful joint operations between the CSD and its counterparts in other countries aren’t made known to the media, especially where national security may be involved, Col Jirabhop said.

The CSD chief also stressed that his team is ready to help any country that requests its assistance in locating felons who may have fled to these shores.

QSI International School Phuket

Aside from the cooperating with countries in tracking transnational criminals fleeing into Thailand, the CSD also pays attention to the importance of training its staff in how to share knowledge among international crime suppression bodies as part of international investigations, he added.

Foreign-language speaking staff are invited for special training so they can be deployed as liaison officers during investigations with the CSD’s international counterparts.

Additionally, some Thai police investigators and a number of CSD officials attend training overseas to gain experience in the procedures adopted by other police forces and criminal investigation units.

“In August, the CSD worked together with Israeli police to catch Beno Reinhorn, a 35-year-old former handball coach who had allegedly molested over 140 children,” Col Jirabhop said.

The CSD also worked with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to apprehend Sebastian Greenwood who was wanted on a US international arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice for operating a digital currency pyramid scheme.

In November 2016, Col Jirabhop led a CSD investigation into the disappearance of Eliyahu Cohen, 63, a former senior Israeli official who was later found to have been murdered. His body was found encased in cement.

The CSD was alerted to the disappearance of Mr Cohen on Nov 9, 2016 after he disappeared from his condominium in the Charan Sanitwong area.

The CSD team later detected that Cohen’s credit card was used at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district after he had disappeared.

Before his disappearance, he had an appointment with an Israeli father and son at an Israeli restaurant in the Khao San area.

Police suspected the two of being behind his disappearance.

Simon Biton, 50, was later detained at a house in Bang Bua Thong.

A relationship between Mr Cohen and an unidentified Thai woman was believed to be the motive behind his murder.

“The CSD is also forming a team of young investigators that will thwart transnational gangs operating in Thailand,” said Col Jirabhop, who himself has attended a course abroad with the US FBI.

Read oroginal story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 13:50:55 

@ Nasa12, sorry to disappoint you but the Red Bull guy, and many more thai criminals at high financial levels are not falling under the thai laws. They know to much about others + just contribute to pension foundations of prosecutors, police officers. We don't hear anymore of the construction tycon who hunted/killed black panter in national park, do we? High thai levels not bite each other.

Nasa12 | 05 November 2018 - 12:16:14 

So maybeThai Government would use International cooperation to arrest Red Bull "The Police killer" ?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
Extortion suspect arrested
Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown
Syrian, Egyptian arrested in Patong for overstay
Airport officers transferred over bribes
Two senior officials transferred over visa scam
Cops arrest four fugitive Chinese fraud suspects
Traffickers jailed over child flower sellers
The Thai wives who never said ‘I do’
Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim
Court jails six over parlour prostitution
Arrest of Myanmar women triggers fury
Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities
Gunman implicates Phuket bar owner in Sattahip murders

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Tile-it
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club

 