BANGKOK: A Polish man has been arrested on suspicion of blowing up an ATM booth and making off with more than B300,000 in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district in the middle of this month.

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 08:50AM

Police examine the ATM in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 in Saphan Sung district hit by a bomb on Sept 13. Photo: Patipat Janthong

Metropolitan Police commissioner, Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, announced the arrest of the suspected bomber yesterday (Sept 26) but declined to divulge any more details.

He is expected to hold a press conference on the arrest today (Sept 27).

Police sources say a 38-year-old Polish national was arrested at an apartment in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60 in Prawet district.

The arrest followed an investigation and traces mapped from CCTV footage from the scene of the blast and possible routes the suspect could have used to flee.

Police also seized a motorcycle believed to be the robber’s and B1,000 in cash from the apartment.

Forensic officials have been sent to collect evidence from the motorcycle to link the suspect to the bomb incident, the sources said.

Initially, the motorcycle was found to have been repainted from white to black.

According to sources, the suspect is believed to have committed similar attacks in other countries before he entered Thailand. He was found to have left Thailand for Cambodia on Sept 15, two days after the bomb blast on Sept 13. He returned to Thailand recently.

Immigration police are checking whether anyone else left the country with him on Sept 15.

The blast took place at 3:20am on Sept 13 in front of a Tesco Lotus Express store in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 in Saphan Sung district.

CCTV footage showed the perpetrator to be a heavyset man.

Read original story here.