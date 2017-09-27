The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cops nab Polish man over ATM blast, theft

BANGKOK: A Polish man has been arrested on suspicion of blowing up an ATM booth and making off with more than B300,000 in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district in the middle of this month.

crime, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 08:50AM

Police examine the ATM in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 in Saphan Sung district hit by a bomb on Sept 13. Photo: Patipat Janthong
Police examine the ATM in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 in Saphan Sung district hit by a bomb on Sept 13. Photo: Patipat Janthong

Metropolitan Police commissioner, Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, announced the arrest of the suspected bomber yesterday (Sept 26) but declined to divulge any more details.

He is expected to hold a press conference on the arrest today (Sept 27).

Police sources say a 38-year-old Polish national was arrested at an apartment in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60 in Prawet district.

The arrest followed an investigation and traces mapped from CCTV footage from the scene of the blast and possible routes the suspect could have used to flee.

Police also seized a motorcycle believed to be the robber’s and B1,000 in cash from the apartment.

Forensic officials have been sent to collect evidence from the motorcycle to link the suspect to the bomb incident, the sources said.

C and C Marine

Initially, the motorcycle was found to have been repainted from white to black.

According to sources, the suspect is believed to have committed similar attacks in other countries before he entered Thailand. He was found to have left Thailand for Cambodia on Sept 15, two days after the bomb blast on Sept 13. He returned to Thailand recently.

Immigration police are checking whether anyone else left the country with him on Sept 15.

The blast took place at 3:20am on Sept 13 in front of a Tesco Lotus Express store in Soi Krungthep Kreetha 35 in Saphan Sung district.

CCTV footage showed the perpetrator to be a heavyset man.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Why are the governors moved before they can follow through on any of their improvements?...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

Tai Pan has stayed open till past 5am 365 days a year for about 20 years. Nobody ever seems to notice......(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

Dear Editor. You talk of increased enforcement of your comment policy. I think it is crystal clear who is the one causing the problem. The same person...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

It's interesting to me the different reactions to this story. I find it amazing how many murderers/criminals in Thailand willingly come to the po...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

"Of course it would never happen in a peace and harmony loving country as yours," of course it does, but Phuket is NOT a country, it is a sm...(Read More)

Patong childcare teacher ‘expels’ toddlers over poor attendance

In the UK parents are fined if their children are regularly absent. There was a case recently where a father was taken all the way to the supreme cour...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Any form of industrial action taken as a last resort when faced with unreasonable actions by an employer can be construed as "Blackmail". Gi...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

No....you haven't seen a decline in tourism, you have seen a change in tourism. The demographics have changed and the delights of Bangla are not s...(Read More)

Patong childcare teacher ‘expels’ toddlers over poor attendance

Again we see how important the social media is on Phuket island....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.