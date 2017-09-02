The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cops close in on Yingluck ‘getaway car’

BANGKOK: Police have found a vehicle suspected of being used to help former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra flee before the Aug 25 ruling in her case by the Supreme Court, national deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul says.

politics, military, police,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 September 2017, 09:19AM

Apparently a search team has been set up to locate former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and bring her before the Supreme Court. Photo: Bangkok Post
Apparently a search team has been set up to locate former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and bring her before the Supreme Court. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Gen Srivara gave assurances that a police pickup truck seen in front of her house on Aug 23 was not involved in her escape.

The police vehicle, dispatched from Lat Phrao Police Station, was on patrol and it was driven by Capt Wirat Nuakaew, a deputy inspector.

The lead comes a week after Ms Yingluck’s no-show at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions. She is presumed to have fled the country.

The regime and security authorities have come under fire over her disappearance, with many questioning how she could have slipped away when she was heavily monitored.

A search team has been set up to locate her and bring her before the Supreme Court, which issued a warrant for her arrest, to hear its ruling on Sept 27. The ex-premier faces a possible 10-year jail term if convicted of criminal negligence related to her government’s rice-pledging scheme.

Gen Srivara, who leads the search team, said police have reviewed security camera footage in Soi Yothinpattana 3 in Bung Kum district during Aug 23-24 and found about 10 vehicles passing or entering and leaving Ms Yingluck’s house.

He said one of the vehicles is believed to be have been used in her escape but declined to give more details about the vehicle on the grounds that the information “could be sensitive to security and international relations”.

“We have made progress and we are tracking down the car. It’s not the one that turned up in a viral video clip. We can’t discuss the brand, the colour, the owner or say who might be involved,” he said.

“What can be said is that it is a suspect vehicle. It appeared on Aug 23. We couldn’t specify the time.”

The police pickup truck seen outside her house was also shown to the media, he said, while forensic officials had collected DNA evidence and fingerprints from the suspect vehicle.

He said if the results show DNA from “a third party” more tests would be conducted to determine who else was in the vehicle.

The deputy police chief said there is insufficient information to determine if Ms Yingluck is still in the country or has fled overseas.

He was referring to Ms Yingluck’s message posted on Aug 24 urging her supporters not to visit the Supreme Court the following day out of concern for their safety after thousands of security officials were mobilised at the compound.

C and C Marine

Gen Srivara said authorities in Cambodia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have informed Thai police they have no record of Ms Yingluck entering their countries.

Citing information from her close aides, Ms Yingluck left the house on Aug 23 at 2pm and no one has heard from her since, he said.

He said the people who helped her flee overseas will face legal action.

Pol Lt Gen Thitiraj Nhongharnpitak, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, said police are unable to verify Ms Yingluck’s whereabouts but they are working on the matter.

Army commander Chalermchai Sitthisad also said security authorities have no further information about the ex-premier’s location.

“On my part there is no information but we’re keeping an eye out,” he said.

Following her escape, the army commander, who is also secretary-general of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), admitted lax security was to blame.

Meanwhile, Democrat heavyweights yesterday continued to pressure the regime to trace Ms Yingluck and determine how she had escaped. Deputy leader Nipit Intarasombat said authorities were slow to take action and a week had passed without fresh information about her whereabouts.

Mr Nipit said he believed the former premier was seeking political asylum and expected her to keep a low profile until the process was completed.

According to the Democrat politician, Ms Yingluck “has the upper hand”.

While the Supreme Court has yet to rule on her case, Thai police cannot ask Interpol to issue red notice, he said. By the time the ruling is announced, it is possible the asylum-seeking process could be completed.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

A fruit vendor with her stand in front of her home, halfway on the sidewalk hit me with a plank of wood for parking in front of it, on the public stre...(Read More)

Phuket Pol Commander declines to comment on reinstatement of officers allegedly involved in corruption

if a person was asked a question and they declined to comment it would suggest they were not proud to answer the question and a suggestion of guilt or...(Read More)

Nigerian identified as Phuket shooting suspect by Russian victim

Wow, many high ranking police officers shuffling for the safari photo. Very different from that photo showing a large knife wielding tuk tuk driver. ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

They need speed limiters fitting too, most of the accidents are from excessive speed!...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The Editor's picture choice of a big cannon is hilarious, thanks. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.