Computer crime and protecting your business

As you may have heard that the Amendment to Computer Related Crime Act No. 2 B.E. 2560 (the “Act”) has been enforced since May this year. It is aimed to give more protection to the businesses and rights of the people and prevention to any abuse of others’ rights as in the past the previous Computer Related Crime Act B.E. 2550 had some loopholes which some people was able to take advantage of the same to abuse or infringe other people’s rights.

Sunday 19 November 2017, 11:00AM

Panisa Suwanmatajarn, Partner at R.W.T. International Law Office Co., notes the benefts of the Computer-Related Crime Act 2017, not just the pitfalls.
Panisa Suwanmatajarn, Partner at R.W.T. International Law Office Co., notes the benefts of the Computer-Related Crime Act 2017, not just the pitfalls.

The key issues which have been mentioned in the Act which both business operators and computer users should be aware of are as follows:

1. Any person who illegally accesses a computer system of others that have a specific access prevention measure shall be subject to the imprisonment not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding B10,000 or both.

2. Any person who knows the specific access prevention measure of computer system of others and then disclose the said measure to any third party and that may cause damages to such owner of computer system shall be subject to the imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or a fine not exceeding B20,000 or both.

3. Any person who illegally accesses any computer data of others which has a specific prevention measure shall be subject to imprisonment not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding B40,000 or both.

4. Any person who illegitimately perpetrates any act by electronic means to intercept any non-public computer data of others during the transmission in a computer system shall be subject to imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding B60,000 or both.

5. Any person who illegitimately damages, destroys, alters, or amend any computer data of others shall be subject to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding B100,000 or both.

6. Any person who illegitimately perpetrates any act that causes the working of computer system of others to be suspended, delayed or disrupted and that caused computer system cannot be worked normally shall be subject to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding B100,000 or both.

7. Any person who sends computer data or electronic email which characteristic that cause trouble or annoyance to the recipient without giving the recipient an opportunity to easily declare the cancellation or denial of such subscription shall be subject for a fine not exceeding B200,000.

Any business operator or person who would like to send, such as an email or SMS, its online marketing, sale or advertisement material to others should be aware of this. Once sends, such business operator shall provide the way that the recipient shall have an easy method to deny or unsubscribe such online material.

8. Any person who brings into the computer system any information, (i) such as distort, fake or false information (but not related to the defamation action) which may create damages to the public or national or (ii) any information in relation to terrorist or national security offence or (iii) obscene information which the public is able to access and any person who knowingly distributes such kind of information to the public shall be subject to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding B100,000 or both. Any computer user who loves to upload or forward or share any content on the website, social media or any online platform shall be aware of this.

9. Any person who owns website, internet system or any online platform, if such person helps or corporates with the person who conducts the actions in Item 8 above shall be liable as the same as the person who conducts such action, unless the person who owns the website, internet system or any online platform does not have any actual knowledge or aware that such action or violating material has been uploaded or existed on its website, internet system or any online platform and that the owner of the website, internet system or online platform does not receive any financial benefit from the uploader or violating person.

Moreover, such owner is required to do some actions by creating an easy way that the person who may get damages from the uploader or violating person is able to contact to the owner or its agent and notify them in regard to such online material which violate to its right. After receiving notification, such owner has the duty to delete or block accession to such violating online material. Moreover, the owner is required to record any data which has been uploaded or published on its space not less than 90 days.

10. The Act also gives power to the officer of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to bring the case to the court requesting the court to grant an order to delete or block accession to the infringing or violating online material. The officer of MDES is able to perform the deletion or blocking the accession by itself or demand the website, internet system or any online platform to do the said court’s order.

The business operator and computer user should consider the provisions of the Act carefully before uploading, sending or publishing any online material in order to prevent any liability which may be raised against them or consult with the legal counsel before conducting any action would be another option.

– Panisa Suwanmatajarn

This article is an abridged version of Panisa Suwanmatajarn’s presentation as guest speaker at the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Multi-Chambers Boardroom Briefing on IP Changes in the Thai Computer Crime Act held in Bangkok on Nov 7. Ms Panisa is a Partner at R.W.T. International Law Office Co., Ltd, in Bangkok. Visit RWTlaw.co.th

The BCCT will be hosting a multi-chambers of commerce business dinner event at the Amari Patong on Dec 7. For details visit ThePhuketNews.cm/Events

https://www.thephuketnews.com/events.php

 

 
