Colorado to host first ever ONE event on the US soil

MMA: ONE Championship has announced the company will make its US on-ground debut on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

MMAMuay-Thai

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 8 December 2022, 09:30AM

Demetrious Johnson. Photo: Supplied

The card will be headlined by the world championship trilogy bout between MMA legend and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson of the US and longtime divisional king Adriano Moraes from Brazil.

The two have traded highlight-reel knockout finishes and will settle the score at ONE’s debut show on US soil.

ONE on Prime Video 10: Johnson vs Moraes III will be free for Amazon Prime subscribers in the US and Canada as part of a landmark deal that kicked off in August.

Colorado has a rich history in combat sports as the first state to ever host a mainstream MMA event in 1993. Since then, the state has gone on to host a litany of events across multiple cities and venues.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said: “This is a monumental day in the history of ONE Championship as we announce our US on-ground debut in Colorado on Friday, May 5.

“We are very grateful for the support of the state athletic commission and look forward to putting on an unforgettable show for our passionate fanbase in the US and watching around the world.”