The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Clubs chasing Premier League dream ‘risk bankruptcy’

FOOTBALL: English Football League clubs are risking bankruptcy by chasing promotion to the Premier League where they face “economic exhaustion” trying to compete with established sides, financial experts said on Tuesday (Oct 10).

football,

AFP

Thursday 12 October 2017, 10:23AM

Crystal Palace’s Pape Souare (right) gestures to Patrick van Aanholt as he starts the second half after missing most of last season. Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP
Crystal Palace’s Pape Souare (right) gestures to Patrick van Aanholt as he starts the second half after missing most of last season. Photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP

Between the 2008-09 and 2015-16 seasons, 19 clubs gained promotion from the Championship to the top flight, with Hull, Norwich and QPR going up twice and Burnley three times.

Of these, only Crystal Palace avoided making a loss, with average losses among the 19 of more than £300,000 (B13.14 million) per week, said the report by Vysyble.

Most clubs made money in their first Premier League season but after four years just one in four was still in the black.

One in three of the clubs was immediately relegated and two in three were down again within three years.

The “Over the Line” report highlighted the “economic exhaustion” caused by trying to compete with the more established Premier League clubs.

Vysyble’s Roger Bell said many fans and owners of clubs in the English Football League (EFL) see promotion to the top flight as a “golden ticket to untold riches” but in reality trying to stay in the Premier League is “ultimately loss-making”.

C and C Marine

This “financial over-exertion” can lead to long-term problems, Bell said, which cannot be solved by parachute payments to relegated clubs, even though they can now total more than £90 million (B3.94 billion).

“EFL clubs who spend beyond their means are, in fact, risking their futures by chasing a dream that is just that, a dream, and one that is actually more likely to end up as a financial nightmare,” Bell added.

According to the report, Blackburn, Bolton and Fulham are examples of this, while both Aston Villa and Sunderland face similar challenges.

But a spokesman for the EFL said the league was in a strong financial position and that no club had been through an insolvency process for several years.

“Reports of this nature inflame the position and confuse the reality of the situation for supporters,” he added.

The Premier League declined to comment on the report.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Tourist Police vague on tourism raid details, silent on graft claims

Nice vague press conference. Why giving a press conference if one remains vague? Oh, and I notice busses driving over Patong Hill during the times th...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

I thought the same thing when I read the comment about being "unnoticed" when passing through Thai Immigration. ...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

"Sorry we were wrong" That'll never happen!!...(Read More)

Patong to fall quiet to respect late King

Clowns should pay more respect and keep their eurocentric neo colonialist views to themselves....(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

Clearly the scammers did a damn fine job, worthy of a PH.D in itself! ...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

I am not shocked that so few want to work for these positions. They change their minds on things every 2 minutes. The best thing they can do to restor...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The acting chief of PPAO stumbled alarming a lot, in what he said and in what he not said. Oh, and were is the real Chief of PPAO during this Beach S...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

Everything about this person are not signs of alcoholism or drugs. The poor man is this moment mentally ill. Wondering how he could have been 'u...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

ahh...wake up, it's under the section of "World News"...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The constant whinge on here previously is that the lifeguards did nothing anyway other than sit, talking, drinking and on phones, so why all fuss when...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.