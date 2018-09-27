CLUB TROPICANA 80’s & 90’s Retro Pool Party!

Start From: Saturday 29 September 2018, 01:00PM to Saturday 24 November 2018, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us for our brand new retro style pool party, every Saturday where we take you back in time with music and fashion of the 80's, 90's & beyond. Let us take you back in time as our resident DJs drop iconic tracks and remixes – think Wham, Madonna, Queen, Spice Gils, Duran Duran, Whitney Houston ,Bon Jovi, Kool & The Gang, De La Soul, Run DMC...the list goes on! Have fun in the sun with huge pool inflatables, disco balls, giant rubic cubes and be entertained with our sexy Club Tropicana dancers and live musicians all day. **Selected Dream drinks from THB 80++ **Poolside bites from THB 198++ Get your groove on for some Saturday Pool Party Fun at Dream Beach Club!