CLUB TROPICANA 80’s & 90’s Retro Pool Party!

Start From: Saturday 29 September 2018, 01:00PMto Saturday 24 November 2018, 07:00PM

Join us for our brand new retro style pool party, every Saturday where we take you back in time with music and fashion of the 80's, 90's & beyond. Let us take you back in time as our resident DJs drop iconic tracks and remixes – think Wham, Madonna, Queen, Spice Gils, Duran Duran, Whitney Houston ,Bon Jovi, Kool & The Gang, De La Soul, Run DMC...the list goes on! Have fun in the sun with huge pool inflatables, disco balls, giant rubic cubes and be entertained with our sexy Club Tropicana dancers and live musicians all day. **Selected Dream drinks from THB 80++ **Poolside bites from THB 198++ Get your groove on for some Saturday Pool Party Fun at Dream Beach Club!

Person : Reservations
Address : Dream Beach Club
Phone : 098 048 3500

Phuket community
Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Garbage thrown on the ground anywhere near the sea ends up in it. Still my neighbor tosses his plas...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Martin... my original post was with regards to the photo, the video does show a car, you eem to have...(Read More)

British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report

Just when I thought they milked this cave story dry!...(Read More)

Phuket Town clearways, no-parking zones come into force

Here's an idea. How about providing some parking lots! It's very difficult going anywhere on...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

More misinformation. First you said there was no evidence of the bikes getting mowed down. Then it w...(Read More)

Medical marijuana trials to start soon

The isolation of Thailand regarding worldwide already known and handled matters, like this medicinal...(Read More)

‘Lop off!’ Patong Mayor tells rumour-mongers over beachfront trees felled

Another knee-jerk measure that diminishes the aesthetics of Patong. Proper trimming and shaping coul...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

They dont give a toss about the environment whatsoever, they will continue scooping up anything and ...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

DK that's not an opinion regarding the article, it's a sarcastic dig at other posters who ac...(Read More)

 

