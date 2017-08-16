The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

BANGKOK: City Hall launched a new campaign to clean up the streets yesterday (Aug 15), promising to give half the fine to people who report motorcyclists using footpaths, people dumping garbage in public spaces or canals, and illegal hawkers.

crime, culture, police, transport, environment, pollution,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 08:48AM

A man is seen riding his motorcycle on a footpath near a sign prohibiting motorcycles or vehicles parking on or riding on the sidewalk. It warns violators face a fine of up to B5,000. Photo: Apichart Jinakul
A man is seen riding his motorcycle on a footpath near a sign prohibiting motorcycles or vehicles parking on or riding on the sidewalk. It warns violators face a fine of up to B5,000. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Lt Gen Amnuay Nimmano, a deputy Bangkok governor, announced the offer at a media conference yesterday.

He said fines collected by the city would be shared equally with the informant.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang had already signed a regulation under the city’s Maintenance of Public Sanitation and Order Act (1992) on the conditions for the sharing of fines collected from offenders.

The regulation covered motorcycles being ridden on pavements, people discarding rubbish in public areas or into canals, hawkers illegally selling their wares on the streets and people who illegally put up advertising signs in public areas.

People who spot offenders can report them to the City Law Enforcement Department’s hotline 02-465-6644, by sending a letter to the department, emailing it to citylaw_bma@hotmail.com, or to the BMA’s Facebook account, to LINE chat app group http://line.me/R/ti/g/MN4UVW0C2 or at any of the 50 district offices.

Informants must provide evidence of the offence, such as photos, videos, or the vehicle registration number, along with the date, time and location, Lt Gen Amnuay said.

C and C Marine

Informants will be entitled to half of the money the offender is fined. Rewards could be collected at local district offices within 60 days of the offence being reported. If they fail to collect it by then, the money will go into the city administration’s coffers.

Under the regulation, offenders face maximum fines of up to B10,000, the deputy governor said.

“I believe good citizens will take a participating role in this law. This is part of City Hall’s clean-up campaign that allows public participation. They will serve as the eyes and ears of the city administration.

“If they spot people breaking the law and report it to the thetsakit (city inspectors) office, they will receive half of the fine imposed at the time. Their personal information will be kept confidential,” Lt Gen Amnuay said.

The offer was effective immediately, he added.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Tinkerbell | 16 August 2017 - 13:26:27

Would it help though? If this existed in Phuket, I would have gotten half of nothing, the time when I reported someone fly-tipping about 400 meters from where the officer was, because he just shrugged and did nothing.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

Would it help though? If this existed in Phuket, I would have gotten half of nothing, the time when I reported someone fly-tipping about 400 meters fr...(Read More)

Soldiers to watch for court ‘mobilisers’

There will be a huge gathering for the crucifiction...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Gen Teeraphol talks about making the payment process easier, yet he himself doesn't seem to know that the fines can already be paid at any post of...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Fantastic "no helmet fines alone at B200 each". Traffic camera's don't charge farung B500 each for "no helmet" fines l...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

This has got to be a joke. The fines notices are just going to be ignored. There is not the infrastructure to enforce them. Especially if they cant af...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt...hard to tell with your spelling (dunno what a soucer is)....never saw candies either....(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Comical. As with so many instances, why not put the police to work? The suggestion that this system can't be used because it's too successfu...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Pauly44,if they welcomed you with contempt,disdain or utter rudeness,then it may had something to do with your own appearance,as it never happened to ...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Thank you, Phuket Provincial police to inform us that we free again as birds. No more tickets! Thank you, thank you. I was laughing about the justi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.