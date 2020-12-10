Kata Rocks
Christmas Market & Family Fun Day at Outrigger Laguna

Christmas Market & Family Fun Day at Outrigger Laguna

Start From: Saturday 19 December 2020, 10:00AM to Saturday 19 December 2020, 06:00PM

The Good Shepherd Phuket Christmas Market offers a fantastic day out for all the family. Discover some of your local business at the event, enjoy great food and beverage and live entertainment while the younger guests can enjoy the pool slide, fun game, activities and make a special visit to Santa’s grotto. Entry: ThB 500/person, ThB 400/student with student ID, kid 5 yr and under for free Program: 10 am: pool access. 2 pm: market opens up. 2:30 pm: live music. 3:30 pm Children’s choir from Banya school 6 pm market closes

Person : Lian McCabe
Phone : 0970535833

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

