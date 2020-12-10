Christmas Market & Family Fun Day at Outrigger Laguna

Start From: Saturday 19 December 2020, 10:00AM to Saturday 19 December 2020, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Good Shepherd Phuket Christmas Market offers a fantastic day out for all the family. Discover some of your local business at the event, enjoy great food and beverage and live entertainment while the younger guests can enjoy the pool slide, fun game, activities and make a special visit to Santa’s grotto. Entry: ThB 500/person, ThB 400/student with student ID, kid 5 yr and under for free Program: 10 am: pool access. 2 pm: market opens up. 2:30 pm: live music. 3:30 pm Children’s choir from Banya school 6 pm market closes