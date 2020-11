Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet & Party @ Friendship Beach

Start From: Thursday 24 December 2020, 06:00PM to Thursday 24 December 2020, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort Rawai welcomes you to join us for our Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet & Party . Traditional Buffet Featuring Imported Roast Turkey , Christmas Ham , Apple Sausage Stuffing , Cranberry Port Sauce , and a large selection of Appetizers, Sides, Salads & Desserts . Live Music with Colin Hill , Welcome Cocktail , and a visit from Santa Claus with Gifts for the Kids. Adults THB 999++ Children under 12 THB 400 ++ For Reservations Call ( 66) 89 7285304 or ( 66) 84 689 4566