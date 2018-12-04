Christmas Eve. Dinner Buffet & Party @ Friendship Beach

Start From: Monday 24 December 2018, 06:00PM to Monday 24 December 2018, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort Rawai. Welcomes you to our Christmas Eve. Dinner Buffet &Party. Featuring - Live Blues Jazz & Pop classics with the Colin Hill Band. Children's Chorus Carolers , Santa Claus w/ Presents for the Kids, Welcome Cocktail,Fabulous Holiday Buffet with : Imported Roast Turkey , Christmas Ham, Apple Cranberry Stuffing, Thai Seafood Special, Cranberry Port Sauce, Prawn Cocktails, Stuffed Salmon Lox and a large selection of Starters, Salads ,Sides and Desserts . Vegetarian Options Available. Adults 1,900++ Children 4 - 12 years 600+ Baby's free . For Bookings call (66) 89 728 5304 or email chef@friendshipbeach.com