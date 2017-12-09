Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort 14th annual Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet & Party Featuring: Live Music with Tropical Rythem, Children's Chorus, Santa Claus w/Kids Presents, Welcome Cocktail. Traditional Buffet w/Roast Turkey, Baked Christmas Ham, Thai Seafood Special, Stuffing, Gravy, Prawn Cocktail, Stuffed Salmon Lox, Meat&Cheese platters, and a large selection of Desserts, Sides & Salads (Vegetarian options available). Adults 1,900THB++ children under 12 - 600Thb++. For reservations call 66 (0)89 728 5304 or email chef@friendshipbeach.com
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet & Party @ Friendship Beach
Start From: Sunday 24 December 2017, 06:30PM
to Sunday 24 December 2017, 11:30PM