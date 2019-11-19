Christmas Eve Buffet & Party @ Friendship Beach Resort

Start From: Tuesday 24 December 2019, 06:30PM to Tuesday 24 December 2019, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort Welcomes you to our Christmas Eve. Dinner Buffet & Party. Live Music w/ the Colin Hill Quartet (Pop Rock Blues), Children's Choir , Santa Claus w/presents for the kids. Welcome Cocktail , Traditional Holiday Buffet w/ Imported Roast Turkey , Christmas Ham, Apple Cranberry Stuffing, Cranberry Port Sauce, Thai Seafood Special, Smoked Salmon and a large selection of Sides , Salads and Desserts . Vegetarian options available . Adults THB 1,900++ Children under 12 THB 600++ For Reservations call (66) 89 728 5304 or email to chef@friendshipbeach.com