Celebrate the festive season in style with memorable gourmet dining and vibrant entertainment. Our festive feast on Christmas Eve (24th Dec.) and New Year Eve buffet dinners (31st Dec.) will include international dishes, Thai specialties, and fabulous drinks created for the occasion at Sala Bua Restaurant. For more information and booking, please email to fb.patong@impiana.com
Christmas Eve & New Year Eve Celebrations at Impiana Resort Patong
Start From: Sunday 24 December 2017, 06:00PM
to Sunday 31 December 2017, 10:30PM