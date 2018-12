Start From: Monday 24 December 2018, 07:00PM to Monday 24 December 2018, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Please join us for a toast and good cheer to celebrate Christmas at Infuse Restaurant. Enjoy full course dinner prepared by Belgian chef, indulge in refreshing drinks, and join our Christmas activities! RSVP now: info@restaurantinfuse.com. We offer complimentary shuttle service from Boat Avenue, please call for more info.