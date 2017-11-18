PHUKET: A 75-year-old Chinese woman has lost her life after she was suspected of “fainting and falling” into a hotel pond, resulting in drowning, in Bor Saen, Thap Put district, Phang Nga on Thursday (Nov 16).

Saturday 18 November 2017, 09:42AM

Medics transfer Ms Sun to Phang Nga Hospital, where she later died. Photo: Phang Nga Emergency Team

Ms Sun Xiuying, 75, was found by another guest of the Bor Saen Villa Hotel, floating unconscious in the hotel’s pond before being pulled out of the water and Phang Nga emergency medics were called to the scene.

A soldier from the Royal Thai Army, Capt Pongsak Wetyawong, was also notified of the incident by radio.

When the emergency team arrived, Ms Sun remained unconscious but with a pulse. Relatives, hotel staff, tourists and tour guide Mr Sittisak Apichoksattaporn were with her, said investigator of the case Lt Dusit Pongpan, Deputy investigator of Phang Nga Town police.

Emergency medics performed CPR on site, however Ms Sun did not respond. CPR efforts continued at Phang Nga Hospital, however Ms Sun died soon after, said Lt Dusit.

Lt Dusit said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Ms Sun was travelling with the CNR Travel Company and had stopped for lunch and tourist activities such as elephant riding at the Bor Saen Villa Hotel.

“We believe the cause is that Ms Sun was walking near the hotel’s pond and she fainted and fell into the water, resulting in drowning,” he said.

“I will call on those involved to investigate the cause of death,” he added.