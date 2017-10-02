The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chinese woman, 22, drowns at Phuket beach

PHUKET: The body of a 22-year-old Chinese tourist who disappeared in strong surf on Saturday (Sept 30) was found washed ashore at Kata Beach last night (Oct 1).

tourism, marine, accidents, culture, Chinese, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 October 2017, 09:37AM

Capt Suwisit Kirirak of the Karon Police was notified by local residents at 10:50pm that the woman’s body had been found washed up on the sand.

The woman, Shi Yiqing, from Jiangxi, was last seen playing in the surf with three friends at about 3pm, Capt Suwisit told The Phuket News this morning (Oct2).

“A search was launched by lifeguards and a team of rescue workers from Karon Municipality, but they were unable to find her,” he said.

Ms Shi’s body was taken to Patong Hospital.

“Chinese authorities have been notified,” Capt Suwisit confirmed.

Capt Suwisit expressed dire concern for people swimming at the beaches without the protection of lifeguards.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

“We seriously need lifeguards at Kata and Karon beaches. We don’t have them anymore,” Capt Suwisit said.

“I heard that three people were rescued by local surfers at Kata and Karon beaches,” he added.

Asked who was patrolling Kata and Karon beaches to ensure surf safety now that the lifeguards have departed, Capt Suwisit replied, “I honestly don’t know.”

Capt Suwisit urged people to be careful if they intend to swim in the surf while the southwest monsoon continues to whip up strong surf, creating strong rip currents, along Phuket’s west coast.

“My advice is that if you find yourself being pulled away from the shore, please just focus on keeping your head above water then slowly swim at an angle back toward the beach,” he said.

MORE TO FOLLOW

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Silence screams loudest

Contrary to western countries,Thailand doesn't stick his nose permanently in other countries businesses.And i'm not talking about some aid de...(Read More)

Maya Bay in ‘restoration period’ next June to September, but not closed to visitors

Franz,we will miss you,now we have the Yellow man,and plenty!! Horst...(Read More)

Patong police, entertainment operators ‘discuss’ opening hours

Rule # 1 of Thailand- Hard to collect "payment" unless it's against the law....(Read More)

Migrant at gunpoint clip draws concerns

I've handled hand guns since my teen years and shot trap in college. As an adult in the USA I owned a gun and never once used it inappropriately, ...(Read More)

DSI suspects deadly foul play in B1.4bn Phuket land swindle

Land is going for 100 million a rai on the east coast? I doubt it. ...(Read More)

DSI says controversial Krathing Cape land title likely to be illegal

Let's just hope that the whole development is demolished and the land returned to its former natural state...(Read More)

Phuket Governor rewards 10 cleanest areas

Great, that was about the cleanest areas on Phuket. Now it is the turn of the most polluted and dirty areas where people are living in unhealthy and ...(Read More)

Phuket ladies’ underwear thief caught on CCTV

Wow,what an unbelievable crime!Guess it will make it on the first page of the next hard-copy.Probably the kind of news some people need ,so they can e...(Read More)

Migrant at gunpoint clip draws concerns

Unbelievable. This whole affair is beyond commenting on it. Just that the illegal gun owning in Thailand is enormous. And much of the time in hand...(Read More)

Phuket immigration’s computer system now ‘back to normal’

The online 90 day reporting site has been working for months. Unfortunately, the applications are not being processed by immigration staff. The status...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.