PHUKET: A 62-year-old Chinese tourist escaped with only bruises after he fell metres from a parasail onto Patong Beach today (Sept 19).

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 06:17PM

The 62-year-old Chinese tourist Zhao Jiangying, from Hebei, recovers at Patong Hospital. Photo: Tourist Police

Chinese national Zhao Jiangying, from Hebei, was taken to Patong Hospital at about 10am after the parasail carrying him became tangled with a pine tree, Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon.

“He was taken to Patong Hospital. Medical staff did not found any broken bones. Apparently the man suffered only a bruise on his hip,” one Tourist Police officer explained.

Police questioned the speedboat driver, Wason Klabdee, 24, who was towing the tourist and the parasail into the air.

“While Mr Zhao was on the parasail, the parachute became caught up with a pine tree and he fell down onto the sand.” one Tourist Police officer explained.

The safety incident follows Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup earlier this month calling for health forms to be completed before allowing any persons to take parasail rides at Phuket’s most-popular tourist beach.

That call came as the Patong Parasail Club, representing all parasail operators on Patong Beach, submitted its version of self-imposed safety guidelines for all parasail operators in Patong to follow. (See story here.)

The operators agreed to draft a list of guidelines after the news of a Chinese tourist allowing his infant daughter to be lifted screaming into the sky on a parasail ride at Patong made international headlines on Aug 16. (See story here.)

That scare followed the death of 70-year-old Australian tourist Roger Hussey in a 70-metre fall at Kata Beach in July making international headlines and prompting a full safety review of all parasail operators on the island. (See story here.)