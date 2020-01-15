Chinese tourist nanny drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool as child looks on

PHUKET: Police have yet to reveal what led to a Chinese nanny looking after a young girl in a rented villa swimming pool to drown while the girl remained floating in an inflatable ring just metres away.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 05:40PM

Tourist Police question Ms Wang's friends at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sommanat Nayao of the Thalang Police reported that staff at Thalang Hospital had notified police of the Chinese woman’s death at 2:40pm yesterday (Jan 14).

The cause of death was confirmed as drowning, Lt Sommanat said.

Officers arrived at the hospital to be shown the body of Wang Cuiying, 47, Jilin, in northeastern China, still dressed in a black swimsuit.

Police noted that Ms Wang’s body had no scratches or bruises, and showed no other signs of a struggle.

Ms Wang’s friends told police that Ms Wang had traveled to Thailand with 14 friends. They arrived in Phuket last Friday (Jan 10) and were scheduled to leave today (Jan 15).

Ms Wang had been hired by her friends as a nanny to look after their daughter, who was of only preschool age, Lt Sommanat explained, but declined to confirm the age of the girl.

Lt Sommanat said that the maid attending to the villa, which he noted was at a hotel in Moo 7, Pa Khlok, was at the villa with Ms Wang and the girl when she heard a scream and something shouted in Chinese language.

Not understanding what the girl had shouted, the maid ran to find out what had happened and saw Ms Wang floating face down in the pool. The girl was also in the pool, floating on a swimming ring, Lt Sommanat said.

The girl was safely brought out of the pool, but Ms Wang was unconscious and unresponsive.

“The villa manager was notified, and [the manager] called Thalang Hospital to send an ambulance,” Lt Sommanat added.

A medical team soon arrived and sped Ms Wang to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. “Doctors specified the cause of Ms Wang’s death as drowning,” Lt Sommanat noted.

However, Lt Sommanat declined to confirm whether Ms Wang suffered any pre-existing medical condition, or if she was even able to swim.

“I cannot make any conclusions until I finish the investigation,” he said.

Lt Sommanat did not confirm whether he had inspected the scene.

“I have informed the Chinese embassy so that Ms Wang’s relatives can make arrangements to have her body taken back to her home country,” Lt Sommanat added.