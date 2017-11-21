BANGKOK: Tourist arrivals to Thailand generated more than B2.1 trillion in tourism revenue during the first 10 months of 2017, with Chinese and Russian tourists spending more overall than any other international source market segments.

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 11:27AM

Tourists relax in the sun on Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The number of foreign arrivals in October totalled 2.72 million, up 20.92% from a year ago, Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra announced yesterday (Nov 20).

Last month, most foreign tourist arrivals were from East Asia, followed by visitors from Europe, South Asia, and North and South Americas respectively, Mr Pongpanu noted. (See story here.)

The Chinese remained the largest group, followed by the Malaysians and the Laotians, while the largest spenders were the Chinese, Russians and Malaysians, respectively.

From January through October, tourist arrivals totalled 28.8mn, an increase of 6.7% year-on-year.

The Ministry of Tourism of Sports last month rounded down its expected number of foreign tourists this year to 33-34mn, compared with an earlier forecast of 35mn.

From January through September this year, domestic tourists generated B695.2 billion in tourism revenue for the economy, up 6.3% on the same period of 2016, Mr Ponganu added.

In 2016, there were a record 32.6mn foreign visitors to Thailand. Tourism accounts for 12% of the economy, Mr Pongpanu noted.