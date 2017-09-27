PHUKET: Patong Police have confirmed that a Chilean tourist was injured at Loma Park, Patong Beach, yesterday afternoon (Sept 26) while using a personal kiteboarding parachute, and not parasailing, as reported by news outlets.

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 03:07PM

The incident occurred at about 3:30pm, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today (Sept 27).

“Patong Police Station was informed of this incident by the Patong Radio Centre, so we came to check and found the injured man lying on the ground. His parachute was stuck in the trees and tangled with some power cables,” Col Tassanai said.

“The Chilean tourist brought his own kiteboarding equipment to the beach. Witnesses told police that he was unable to control the parachute due to the rain and strong winds and it dragged him to the ground,” he added.

“He was injured because he was dragged into some parked motorbikes,” Col Tassanai confirmed.

“His right leg was injured and he sustained some minor wounds on his body. Kusoldharm rescue workers provided basic first aid and took him to Patong Hospital,” he said.