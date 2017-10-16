One of Thailand’s most accomplished chefs, Tammasak Chootong or ‘Chef Noi’ has added another chic restaurant to his repertoire.

Monday 16 October 2017, 02:47PM

Conveniently located near the centre of the island at Baan Wana Park near Cherng Talay, the new Suay Restaurant offers an ambiance of elegance in a relaxed setting with its stylish and contemporary décor.

“I’m very excited and proud of our latest milestone. Our team has been working tirelessly to bring the best of Suay Restaurant to our fans in this part of the island,” said Chef Noi, who recently entertained over a hundred guests at the restaurant’s Grand Opening event on the evening of Saturday, October 7.

Featuring Chef Noi’s innovative Thai cooking with a touch of European flair, guests can enjoy delicious favourites including; Tuna tartar E-sarn style, Khao Soi yellow curry with charcoal grilled salmon and Udon noodles, braised beef cheek massaman curry with coconut gnocchi, lemongrass marinated lamb chops, and mango sticky rice spring roll with black sesame ice cream.

An extensive vegetarian and vegan version of the menu is also available, ensuring satisfaction for all guest preferences.

Suay Cherngtalay will be open daily for dinner service from 4-11pm. Dine in comfort in the air-conditioned indoor section with a spacious area and a bar.

For a more relaxed ambiance, the outdoor courtyard offers plenty of seating and a private barbecue terrace, a personal favourite feature of Chef Noi’s and an ideal place for hosting small events and private functions.

Visit www.suayrestaurant.com for more information. To make a reservation, please contact +66 (0) 93-339-1890 or info@suayrestaurant.com