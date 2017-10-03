PHUKET: Police have yet to press any charges for raids carried out two weeks ago the saw B10 million of goods seized from shops targeting tourists.

The high-profile raids were carried out on Sept 20 while Acting Deputy Chief of the Royal Thai Police Tourist Police Division Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan was in Phuket to personally oversee the efficacy of the operation which claimed to target fake products from ‘zero-dollar tour’ operators. (See story here.)

However, so far not a single person or company has been charged, Capt Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (Oct 3).

“The charges must wait. There charges have been pressed yet,” he said, while assuring the charges were forthcoming.

“The companies were found with fake medicine pills and products. The products are still being tested to confirm exactly what the items contained. When that is done we can compare the test results with what is required by law,” he added.

“After we have the test results we will be able to determine which charges applies and which companies will be charged,” Capt Siri said.

The test results are expected to be returned in “about two or three weeks”, he said,

“I will let you know soon,” Capt Siri added.

In performing the operation on Sept 20, police carried out raids on five business operators believed to be involved in zero-dollar tours and seized over B10 million worth of what they deemed to be overpriced items.

Items seized included bird nests, leather belts and wallets, gems, rubber mattresses and pillows, and heath and skin nourishing products.

The items seized presented to the public at press conference held especially to announce the raids at Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town.