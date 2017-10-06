PHUKET: The defrocked monk now held on drug charges and suspected of hacking to death a 17-year-old monk’s assistant at Wat Baan Don in August will have his case file sent to the Public Prosecutor today (Oct 6), police have confirmed.

Friday 6 October 2017, 10:19AM

Mr Wei Pew Ar was found hacked to death in the early hours of Aug 5. Photo: Thalang Police

The suspect, Khittisak Songkram, 38, was a monk at the temple at the time of the murder, in the early hours of Aug 5.

His fingerprints were found to match fingerprints found on the knife used to kill 17-year-old Wei Pew Ar, who was found hacked to death in front of a monk’s house, where he used to sleep. (See story here).

“He has not gone to court yet because I will send the case file to the public prosecutor tomorrow,” Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket told The Phuket News late yesterday (Oct 5).

“The investigation part has just been completed. The case file is ready. Tomorrow it will be sent,” he said.

“After that, it will take about a week, maybe two for the prosecutor to process it before the suspect’s first court appearance,” Col Anukul added.

Of note, Khittisak also tested positive for drugs after being arrested the day Mr Wei’s body was found.

Khittisak, who became a monk after being released from prison for previous drug and murder charges, has denied the current charges brought against him. (See story here).