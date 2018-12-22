THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Change is possible: Raw Movement is the Key to Vitality

When was the last time you felt like a kid? Remember when you would jump on you bike. Head out at first light and spend hour after hour zipping around on your two wheeled stallion.

Health
By Advertorial

Sunday 23 December 2018, 10:00AM

Action is a verb, not a noun.

Action is a verb, not a noun.

Playful is always an option.

Playful is always an option.

When we were kids we hadn’t learned how to talk ourselves out of getting some dirt, grime and grit on our new bike. It was more than Okay to acquire a little grit and grime.

The grit, grime and a grease tattoo on the back of the leg were a price of doing business: not an indicator of failure and mistakes.

Clean, polished and shiny didn’t get you very far in my neighbourhood. When did we allow ourselves to start substituting clean, shiny and fitting in for adventure and playfulness?

Do you know why we were so good at playing and making up our own games when we were kids?

We relayed on ‘Raw Movement’, created our own rules. and we didn’t sit around waiting for permission.

I grew up on the Great White North of the Canadian Prairies. Imagination and playfulness was my key to freedom. I played on Death Stars and battled the evil Empire. Zipping around on my bike I would make the jump into light speed and then immediately help an alien phone home. My belt became my trusted bull whip out in the hay fields searching for hidden treasures that would lead me to the lost Arc. Just like Indiana Jones, I too hated snakes, so did my best to avoid them.

Our imagination and playfulness was the key to freedom adventure and vitality; not our garmin, heart rate monitor and strava profile.

Surprises were always just around the next corner.

Funny how forty years later these same surprises have now become problems.

As kids we were creative and could solve our own problems. Two shoes instantly became the goal posts. You learned at a young age to play ball hockey against a building otherwise you were chasing that frozen ball more than when you were playing.

How many variations of tag did you play? You didn’t keep playing the same one day after day.

We were creative and hadn’t put ourselves in that squeaky clean little box. This creativity constantly allowed us to keep learning.

You can keep your 5 second rule. It’s just a little dirt, grime and muck.

It doesn’t mean we are flawed and doing something wrong. The grit, grime and muck is all apart of being human and imperfect. Somewhere along the line we have forgotten that playfulness and raw movement is the key to vitality at any age.

Are you a ‘Movement Machine’?

Come and join us for a dynamic physical and educational experience that will leave you with the KNOW HOW to look and feel your best.

Your Team, that we have assembled, have over 50 years of combined professional experience.

Your team includes: Craig Burton - Nutrition, Thomas Engberts - Physiotherapist , Rob Morgan - Optimal Strength and Performance Coach and Darren Scherbain - BA Kinesiology/Heroic Story Teller.

These are professionals you can trust and are loaded with integrity. They not only talk the talk but walk the walk.

Your ticket to ‘Raw Movement is the Key to Vitality’ includes two action-packed training sessions: High Intensity Run session and a Sunset Beach Body Weight session. Three nutritious and delicious meals provided by Outrigger with the highlight being a BBQ dinner on the Beach. Plus all four Masterclasses.

Change is possible.

That's Saturday January 12th, 2019 from 7am to 8pm at Outrigger Laguna Phuket.

Make an investment in your health and vitality!

– Darren Scherbain

Contact Darren for more details. Call 061 251 9768 or email darrenscherbain@gmail.com

 

 

